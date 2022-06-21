Always Make Time for Priorities

Today Dr. Lycka is joined by Marc Guberti who is going to offer some tips on helping you achieve your dreams by utilizing certain skills. Technology is helpful but we need to use it more efficiently. Improve time management. Utilize social media while reducing the amount of time you use it. Let’s create a better work/life balance to live a fantastic life!

Guest Bio: Marc Guberti is a USA Today bestselling author with over 100,000 students in over 180 countries enrolled in his online courses. He hosts the Breakthrough Success Podcast where listeners learn how to achieve their breakthroughs. He writes for individuals, small businesses, and corporations.

Guest Contact Info:

WEBSITE: https://marcguberti.com/

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/MarcGuberti

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/MarcGuberti

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/marcguberti

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/MarcGubertiBlog/

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Thanks for listening to the show!

It means so much to us that you listened to our podcast! If you would like to continue the conversation, please email me at [email protected] or visit our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka.

We would love to have you join us there, and welcome your messages. We check our Messenger often.

If you loved the podcast, be sure to subscribe on your favorite platform, share it with friends and leave a review! Dr. Lycka wants you to live your best life. Visit coachingwithdrlycka.com and book your Discovery call today. His bestselling book, “The Secrets to Living a Fantastic Life” can be found on Amazon. Get your copy today!

We are building a community of like-minded people in the personal development/self-help/professional development industries, and are always looking for wonderful guests for our show. If you have any recommendations, please email us!

Dr. Allen Lycka’s Social Media Links

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_allen_lycka/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/drallenlycka

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/allenlycka

YouTube: https://www.YouTube.com/c/drallenlycka

—

Previously Published on drallenlycka.com

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Shutterstock image