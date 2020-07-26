Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Am I Afraid to Fail?

Am I Afraid to Fail?

I gave up too soon. I was not raised to be a quitter.

by Leave a Comment

I went to the store last night (shocking). We needed coffee (because back-to-school isn’t for another month and my life with two kids and no coffee is not good for my mental health) La Croix was on sale and I got some green beans to go with the Teriyaki Chicken and rice I made for dinner. The grand total was $11. Technically, I paid for everything myself.

I checked the bank account before heading to the store and saw a $13 deposit from Stripe. I thought for sure there had been a mistake. — Or it was a $13 withdrawal because my stories sucked so much that they were retracting the $12 I made in June, plus another dollar to make a point.

Sure as shit, I was up $13 dollars and didn’t know how it happened. In June, I focused hard on writing. After pouring my little heart out, I was disappointed to see that I only had $12 to show for it. I was so disappointed in myself that I said screw it and published No More Locked Stories.

I tried locking stories for ONE month, then quit. Why am I not trying harder to earn a few bucks on here? Really, what have I got to lose?

What’s stopping me?

Me. I’m stopping me. I saw that $13 in my checking account and thought, what the fuck am I doing with my life!? Am I afraid to fail so I don’t even try? Or am I afraid to commit to doing the hard work because I might actually succeed and be good at something?

I gave up too soon. I was not raised to be a quitter.

A wave of confidence crashed over me while I was paying for my stuff at the store. It has been so long since I’ve paid for anything with my own money that I forget how deeply connected it is to my self-worth.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Until I have more than a few kid-less hours to work or someone offers to babysit my kids 5 days a week, I might as well give this writing gig a shot.

Let’s. do. this.

Who’s with me!?

Thank you for listening. ❤

Previously published on medium

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: unsplash

About Divina Grey

I love to write about my feelings on relationships & motherhood, be grateful, sing & play guitar, & drink coffee in my underwear. [email protected] / Medium.com/@divinasrelease / Twitter @divina_grey

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x