Amber Waves of Grain

Road trips are one of our favorite things to enjoy. And with a bead on dog-friendly hotels (thank you Best Western Plus, we love your rewards program), Willa gets to come along, too.

Last week we attended the Arlington Fly-In in Washington state. The scenery in the Pacific Northwest is spectacular with soldier-straight rows of grapes vines in mile after mile of vineyards, vast fields of pole-climbing hops, the heavenly scent of apple trees as far as the eye can see, farm stands bursting with freshly picked bing cherries, and oceans of golden wheat gently blowing in the breeze.

It’s enough to make you burst into song. And we did—America the Beautiful!

When was the last time you spontaneously burst into song?

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

