An Open Letter to Men After Their First Therapy Session

You may not realize it now, but this is big. Really big. But it’s just the beginning of what could be forever life changing.

Getting to this point took humility, courage, and vulnerability. Growing up, you were raised the way most boys are. You were taught by men, movies, and magazines you were supposed to be aggressive, and competitive, and never show emotions or crying.

So getting to your first therapy appointment is huge. It’s an acknowledgement you’re human, and because of that, you’re an emotional being. Someone who needs to talk about it and cry about it if you need to. Because there is healing in opening up and sharing. In continuing to be vulnerable.

And now that you’ve been to your first appointment, the real work starts. For therapy to work, you need to be consistent with it. You don’t have to go every day, or every week. But have a regular therapy session on the calendar. It takes a lot of work and commitment to make changes, so lean into it.

It’s ok to be scared. It’s ok to not tell your family or friends that you’re going to therapy. Although, let them know when the time is right. Because other people need to know so they can support you. Other men need to hear it’s healthy and courageous to go to therapy and work on yourself.

You’ve never thought twice about maintaining your physical health — you eat right and workout and get lots of sleep. But now you’re focusing on your mental health, which is just as if not more important than your physical health.

In future sessions, you may not always know what to talk about. That’s ok. You may cry a lot. That’s ok. And you may feel you need not go anymore after a few months. But stick with it.

Everything worthwhile in life takes hard work and commitment. By going to therapy, you will start seeing changes — good ones, and lots of them. Your future self will thank you. By going to therapy, you’ll learn how to be in better touch with your emotions. You’ll learn how to communicate your feelings. You’ll become more empathetic to others who are struggling. And you’ll save your future self from risky behaviors like drinking too much and taking out your pain through violence.

Do not let society tell you how men are supposed to act. Boys will not just be boys. You are unique, you’re adaptable, you can be a warrior and a poet. You’re emotional and can operate outside of any box you’ve been placed in.

Continue to do the hard work and watch how it changes you and the people in your life.

