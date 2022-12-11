An Open Letter to the People Who Change Lives

Authors Note: I recently put all my eggs in one basket (again) and applied for a brand-new affordable housing development near my parents’ house.

All of me knows there are hundreds (if not thousands) of families that applied for these low-income apartments, and the chance of being selected for one is similar to winning the Lotto.

While this may be true, I couldn’t shake the obsessive thought of how much my life would change if I won that (apartment) Lotto.

So, I wrote them a letter.

. . .

I won’t lie. All I want to do is write multiple pages on how I hope you pick us for the One Creek Family Apartment rental.

Then, I’d ramble on about how my kids are straight-A students, and I’m a single mom living with her parents after a divorce who needs a little help from her (Community) family.

While all that is true (and my convincing statements are soon to follow), my priority in life (after my kids) is always gratitude.

Always.

Thank you for launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and for your time today.

You are the people who change lives; I am forever grateful for all of you.

No matter what happens, my heart is happy knowing hundreds of struggling families will get a second chance at a good life.

Thank you, everyone, from the tireless construction crew and on-point office administration to the bubbly baristas at the One Creek Café, for providing service and delicious lattes with a smile.

My name is Divina, my son’s name is Liam, my daughter’s name is Luna — and we appreciate all of you.

Quite frankly, I am fighting the urge to relay how unfortunate my kids and I have been in the last few years; divorce and pandemics are not for the faint of heart.

However, I am sick of that story, and with your help, I’m ready to write a different book.

Divina

I’m a mother first and a healthcare employee second, clawing her way to a much sought-after Registered Nurse license. It’s going to take some time, creativity, and a lot of patience, but I will get there.

I’m a musician (my dad and I have spent many afternoons jamming at your café), an avid fitness enthusiast, and a small-time writer with dreams of changing the world one word at a time.

My core values are Family, Gratitude, Humor, Cleanliness, Candor, Health and Fitness, Responsibility, Altruism, Determination, Compassion, and Security.

Liam

He is the kindest, most considerate, most empathetic thirteen-year-old boy you’ll ever meet.

He’s hilarious and brilliant in equal measure; he loves gaming with friends, reminding me how tall he is; he always puts the toilet seat down and is a fantastic swimmer who would give Michael Phelps a run for his money in his Olympic-sized pool.

Luna

She will run for President someday — at least, that’s what her dentist thinks.

She is also the sweetest, most energetic, smart-as-a-whip, unique ten-year-old you’ll ever meet.

She loves belly laughing with her mom, baking, smothering her one-eyed cat (and making her wear cat hats), and is a phenomenal artist and creative mind.

We are all good, kind, and respectful humans who would be honored to be a part of the One Creek Family Community.

Thank you for everything.

Warmly,

Divina, Liam, and Luna Grey

