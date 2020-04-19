An Unchecked Box

by Monserrat Hernandez

When filling out an application I come to the section that causes multiple views on discrimination.

You see in this section there are always 5 boxes

5 main ones

Check the one that best describes you

Black

White

Hispanic

Asian

Other

Why is it that we can’t see more than just our color?

Since day one we were assigned a box to check off

Whether it was used to describe our gender that led us to become our own defender

Or to prove that it’s not just our color that sets us apart but that we can discover more about each other

You see these boxes we are given are just labels,

Labels we are forced to live by

Although who we truly are is found inside of us

Your label shouldn’t determine how high you will go in life or how much you qualify

It shouldn’t stop you from making your way to the top and claiming your spot

You see, society always thinks it’s

Us vs. Them

And Them vs. Us

Why do we let these labels cause such conflict and division that doesn’t allow us to see the world’s vision: That we all are equal.

We must rip off these labels that keep us from feeling incapable of being free

Because deep down we are meant to

connect and care for each other

No matter our gender, culture or color

Labels are just that, labels

that keeps us living and thinking in a world so small, it doesn’t allow us to recall that we are all

EQUAL.

◊♦◊

—

◊♦◊

Image credit: Janna Rae Nieto

***

—

Image Credit: Janna Rae Nieto