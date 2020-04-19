An Unchecked Box

by Monserrat Hernandez
When filling out an application I come to the section that causes multiple views on discrimination.
You see in this section there are always 5 boxes
5 main ones
Check the one that best describes you
Black
White
Hispanic
Asian
Other
Why is it that we can’t see more than just our color?
Since day one we were assigned a box to check off
Whether it was used to describe our gender that led us to become our own defender
Or to prove that it’s not just our color that sets us apart but that we can discover more about each other
You see these boxes we are given are just labels,
Labels we are forced to live by
Although who we truly are is found inside of us
Your label shouldn’t determine how high you will go in life or how much you qualify
It shouldn’t stop you from making your way to the top and claiming your spot
You see, society always thinks it’s
Us vs. Them
And Them vs. Us
Why do we let these labels cause such conflict and division that doesn’t allow us to see the world’s vision: That we all are equal.
We must rip off these labels that keep us from feeling incapable of being free
Because deep down we are meant to
connect and care for each other
No matter our gender, culture or color
Labels are just that, labels
that keeps us living and thinking in a world so small, it doesn’t allow us to recall that we are all
EQUAL.
Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.
Visit Popstheclub, or find them on Twitter @popstheclub and on Facebook
Discover what POPS the Club is all about.
Image credit: Janna Rae Nieto
.