Andrea Gibson – Every Month [Video]

Andrea Gibson, performing at The Westcott Theater in Syracuse, NY.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

Every month, when I get my period,

I breathe a sigh of relief and thank God I’m not pregnant,

’cause you never know when Jesus is coming back,

and you never know who God’s going to choose

to be the next Virgin Mary.

And can you imagine anything more scary than staring down between your legs

and seeing the little glowing head of baby Jesus?

I mean, what kind of bumper sticker would you get?

the kind of kid that’ll sit at the Last Supper

and complain that Judas got more mashed potatoes.

Because God knows the Holy have done more damage to this world

than the Devil ever could.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

