We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Andrea Gibson – Every Month [Video]

Andrea Gibson – Every Month [Video]

Every month, when I get my period, I breathe a sigh of relief and thank god I’m not pregnant

by

 

By Button poetry

.

.

Andrea Gibson, performing at The Westcott Theater in Syracuse, NY.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
Every month, when I get my period,
00:04
I breathe a sigh of relief and thank God I’m not pregnant,
00:07
’cause you never know when Jesus is coming back,
00:09
and you never know who God’s going to choose
00:11
to be the next Virgin Mary.
00:12
And can you imagine anything more scary than staring down between your legs
00:16
and seeing the little glowing head of baby Jesus?
00:18
Holy shit, no, thank you.
00:20
I mean, what kind of bumper sticker would you get?
00:22
Your son’s an honor student?
00:23
Yeah, well my son walks on water, fuckers.
00:25
Think of the pressure.
00:26
Personally, I’d prefer to give birth to Lucifer,
00:29
a fixer-upper,
00:30
the kind of kid that’ll sit at the Last Supper
00:31
and complain that Judas got more mashed potatoes.
00:34
Because God knows the Holy have done more damage to this world
00:38
than the Devil ever could.
00:41
(cheers and applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

