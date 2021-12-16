Announcing “Hello, Love,” a Medium Publication Highlighting Relationships and Love

Contribute to “Hello, Love”

QUICK TIP: To be considered as a contributor to “Hello, Love,” please use the form at this link:

https://goodmenproject.submittable.com/submit/179387/use-this-form-to-be-added-to-the-good-men-projects-medium-publication

The link above will allow us to add you to our publication. Once added, you will submit each post individually through the Medium submission process:

– Go to the post you want to submit

– Use the gear icon at the top of the post to select “Edit story”

– Click on the 3 dots that appear at the top right

– Click on “Add to Publication”

– Choose “HELLO, LOVE” and submit to publication

– You will be notified by Medium if it is accepted

We look forward to reading and sharing your stories! ❤

The Good Men Project is pleased to announce our Medium publications! “Hello, Love” understands that love changes us. And love is what makes us human. In the changing world of the 21st century, we will be publishing personal stories that explore the themes of relationships: love, marriage, intimacy, commitment, dating, and social change. We welcome relationship content from all perspectives including non-heteronormative; Love is Love.

Relationships are foundational to our lives and an important part of our original goal of “starting a conversation about what it means to be a man in the 21st century.”

If your post gets accepted and published on “Hello Love”, it will also be syndicated on our main site, The Good Men Project — reaching an additional audience of over 2 million readers per month. Please do not submit a post if you do not also want it syndicated on The Good Men Project. Thank you!

Please email [email protected] with any questions!

We have a total of 8 publications on Medium.

From The Good Men Project:

Hello Love (Relationships) — Love changes us. Love makes us human.

Change Becomes You (Advice) — Life advice that will (actually) improve your life.

Equality Includes You (Social Justice) — Speaking up for humanity through intersectional social justice. Open to all.

A Parent is Born (Parenting) — Because the moment a child is born, a parent is born too.

Greener Together (Environmentalism) — Because the earth needs us. Pronto.

From Agents of Change:

Shelter Me (Wellness) — A refuge for mind, body, and spirit.

Modern Identities (Gender, etc.) — Celebrating our relationships with self and others.

Co-Existence (Peace) — Social Justice, Ethics and Environmental Justice.

