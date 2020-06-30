Announcing the I’m From Driftwood Podcast!

.
We’re so excited to announce our latest program: The I’m From Driftwood Podcast! Launching this Thursday, the I’m From Driftwood Podcast is hosted by Phil aka Corinne and Alex Berg and produced by Anddy Egan-Thorpe. Anddy is a Made in NY Fellow, the producer of the podcast “Queers From the Crypt”, and creator, producer, and host of “Fruit Basket”, a podcast about queer comedy. Alex, a “loud and proud bisexual femme” is a journalist covering national news, women’s issues, and LGBTQ culture. Phil is the creator, producer, and host of the podcast “Transition of Style” whose mission is to “help gender non-conforming people bring forth their most authentic, confident and true selves by providing professional styling.” Check out the video above for more information.
