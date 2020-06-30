Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Announcing the I’m From Driftwood Podcast!

Announcing the I’m From Driftwood Podcast!

"Increase the visibility of all the diversity within our community."

by

 

.

.

We’re so excited to announce our latest program: The I’m From Driftwood Podcast! Launching this Thursday, the I’m From Driftwood Podcast is hosted by Phil aka Corinne and Alex Berg and produced by Anddy Egan-Thorpe. Anddy is a Made in NY Fellow, the producer of the podcast “Queers From the Crypt”, and creator, producer, and host of “Fruit Basket”, a podcast about queer comedy. Alex, a “loud and proud bisexual femme” is a journalist covering national news, women’s issues, and LGBTQ culture. Phil is the creator, producer, and host of the podcast “Transition of Style” whose mission is to “help gender non-conforming people bring forth their most authentic, confident and true selves by providing professional styling.” Check out the video above for more information.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:03
hey
00:03
it’s nathan manske the founder and
00:04
executive director of i’m from driftwood
00:07
i have some really exciting news that
00:08
i’m happy to share with you
00:10
this coming thursday june 25th i’m from
00:13
driftwood is launching a brand new
00:14
podcast
00:15
every episode of the podcast is going to
00:17
feature stories from i’m from driftwood
00:19
that have a similar theme like by
00:22
inclusion or
00:23
love and dating or race or gender
00:26
identity
00:26
and the conversations are going to be
00:29
led by our two hosts which are
00:31
phil aka corrine and alex berg and we’re
00:34
going to upload the podcast
00:36
directly to youtube so you can listen to
00:38
them right here in this channel
00:40
or you can listen to them anywhere that
00:41
you stream your podcast so
00:44
um to get things started here are two
00:46
promos from our host i hope you enjoy it
00:52
[Music]
00:56
thanks
00:59
hello hello hello i’m phil aka corrine
01:02
and i’m from brooklyn new york and i’m a
01:03
podcast host a stylist
01:05
a wedding officiant and storyteller at
01:07
heart
01:08
as a host and storyteller i’m always
01:10
looking to highlight the unique
01:12
experiences of lgbtqia plus people to
01:15
bring focus to our experiences but also
01:17
to increase the visibility of all the
01:19
diversity within our community
01:21
i just love being queer because
01:24
oftentimes it feels like i’m part of
01:25
this big large family that accepts me
01:28
just as i
01:28
am as queer people we may not think
01:32
alike we may not even have the same
01:34
values or beliefs but there is a common
01:36
denominator something that is woven into
01:38
many of our experiences
01:40
i am so excited to host the i’m from
01:42
driftwood podcast
01:44
because it’s an opportunity to
01:46
facilitate conversations about the
01:48
experiences of lgbtqia plus people
01:51
from so many angles i hope what
01:54
listeners get out of listening to the
01:56
podcast
01:57
is a level of camaraderie perhaps
01:58
permission where it’s needed maybe
02:00
support
02:01
or maybe it’s acceptance stories to me
02:04
are important
02:04
stories create connection stories foster
02:08
community
02:09
[Music]
02:15
hey my name is alex burke and i’m from
02:17
philly i’m a host producer and
02:19
journalist
02:19
recently i hosted a morning show from
02:21
buzzfeed news i also play roller derby i
02:23
have three cats and i live with my wife
02:25
in brooklyn
02:28
i identify as queer bisexual and as a
02:31
femme and i love covering stories about
02:33
the lives of lgbtq
02:34
people
02:39
i love being this identity because i
02:41
just love queer and trans people
02:43
i love being part of a community that
02:44
challenges me and makes me feel seen for
02:46
who i am
02:51
i’m excited to host the i’m from
02:52
driftwood podcast because i love
02:54
listening to the stories of lgbtq plus
02:56
people
02:56
and i love to amplify the voices of
02:58
queer and trans people
02:59
i especially love being able to
03:01
highlight the many ways that lgbtq plus
03:04
people are not a monolith
03:08
i hope that what listeners get out of
03:10
listening to this podcast is they’ll get
03:12
to feel like they’re hearing a piece of
03:13
themselves in these stories and
03:14
that ultimately these stories can make
03:16
people feel affirmed or
03:18
even be used as a tool to help teach
03:20
others to affirm them
03:32
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and storysharing.

Connect with us:

Website:  http://www.imfromdriftwood.com/

YouTube

Instagram

Tumblr

Twitter: @ImFromDriftwood

Facebook

@ImFromDriftwood

