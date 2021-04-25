Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Are We Almost There, Love?

Are We Almost There, Love?

Take the tiniest of next steps, and I will catch you if you fall.

by Leave a Comment

 

Are we almost there, love?

Because I need us to be almost there.

Probably not as much as you need it, though.

My heart is heavy and hurty and collapsing under the weight of all we’ve been carrying.

But I will not let it collapse completely.

I cannot.

Because then what?

This isn’t the sort of thing we give up on.

You aren’t a soul I would ever give up on.

Ever.

I am here.

My heart right beside your heart.

My arms wrapped around you, holding you up.

Protecting you.

While bracing myself.

Are we almost there, love?

We can’t look too far ahead because we will become overwhelmed if we do.

Even more overwhelmed than we already are.

Is that even possible?

I don’t know anymore.

I don’t want to know.

I only want peace for you.

In your world.

In your heart.

Are we almost there, love?

Just take the tiniest next baby step.

And only the next one.

I will take it with you.

And I will catch you if you fall.

We are almost there, love.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

About Christy Williams

Christy Williams is an expert in her own midlife crisis, and not-at-all an expert in spiritual awakenings, both of which are currently ongoing for her. She is proud to call herself: Sassy Writer/Editor. Flexible Work Evangelist. Spiritual Seeker. Highly-Sensitive Soul. Empathic Intuitive. Aspiring Herbivore. Fierce Mom. Hot Mess. And she also wants you to know that you are not the boss of her. She would love to connect with you on FacebookInstagramTwitter, LinkedIn, and her website.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x