Are we almost there, love?
Because I need us to be almost there.
Probably not as much as you need it, though.
My heart is heavy and hurty and collapsing under the weight of all we’ve been carrying.
But I will not let it collapse completely.
I cannot.
Because then what?
This isn’t the sort of thing we give up on.
You aren’t a soul I would ever give up on.
Ever.
I am here.
My heart right beside your heart.
My arms wrapped around you, holding you up.
Protecting you.
While bracing myself.
Are we almost there, love?
We can’t look too far ahead because we will become overwhelmed if we do.
Even more overwhelmed than we already are.
Is that even possible?
I don’t know anymore.
I don’t want to know.
In your world.
In your heart.
Are we almost there, love?
Just take the tiniest next baby step.
And only the next one.
I will take it with you.
And I will catch you if you fall.
We are almost there, love.
This post was previously published on Hello, Love.
Photo credit: Unsplash
