Are We Losing Our Authenticity Online?

Prior to this interview I asked for some guiding questions from the host to which the host told me they wanted the conversation to be organic. No questions were sent ahead of time. Now, I am all about the organic but this should have been my first red flag.

The interview started live (which I also was unaware of — I thought it would be pre-recorded before being published) and we dived right in. Within 2 minutes of the interview I was asked about my latest book. I was initially excited — this was exactly why I wanted to come on to the show.

Then, the interview took a turn for the worst.

The next set of questions that followed were some variation the following:

Is writing a book a selfless act, or a selfish act? Do you believe the universe is by chance or determined? Tell us about a trauma in your life If you could be an animal, what animal would you be and why?

Now, as you can see from above, this interview went off the rails fast. With every authentic answer I attempted to give to these sporadic questions, I was met with a cold response, emotionless tones, and a poker face on the other end. I don’t mind this when I am playing poker, but when I am asked to talk about faith, family and trauma, you’d think that level of vulnerability would force the host to at least lean in to you as the guest.

The interview eventually spiraled down so deep that I resorted to defense mode, pushing back on the interviewer, which helped end the show. This is when things got very interesting and a bit terrifying as a professional.

I asked the interviewer privately if he could open the line up just for he and I to have a conversation about what just happened. The line opened, we had a an abrupt, cold discussion and I asked the host if he could unpublish the episode for reasons X,Y and Z. I was then told that the show is similar to CNN in that when the guest comes on, you surrender the rights to any say in the content and where it goes. It’s the shows property. He then told me he would wait two days and ponder my ask before he would consider taking this down.

Now, I am no expert in law or psychology, but I would consider myself to be a reasonable human being. I am also not a media expert but I am pretty sure a show with a couple followers has different content protocols than the largest new reporting network in the world.

I couldn’t believe what was happening to me. I felt completely emotionally overwhelmed, and I felt absolutely powerless. It was like my vulnerability was held hostage. I honestly felt like I was back in grade 5 outside the principals office and was scolded for something I did wrong when in reality, I was asked to be on this show, provided as much value to the listeners as I could, and acted in the most professional manner possible. I was a wreck and I couldn’t believe someone could be so cold and inauthentic with me.