Are You Avoiding Conflict in Your Relationship? Here’s Why That Could Be a Problem

Can arguments coexist with love? The answer is a resounding yes.

For me, true love means being able to maintain the warmth of your relationship even after fighting, arguing, crying, and shouting.

Many people may have the misconception that a happy and fulfilling relationship should always be harmonious, where arguments are non-existent and mutual respect prevails. However, such an idealistic view may not necessarily be a healthy one. It is essential to understand that a relationship involves two individuals with distinct personalities, and disagreements are inevitable. When two people fail to understand each other, misunderstandings can arise, which can grow and fester over time.

Arguing constructively can be a bridge to communication, and not fighting doesn’t mean that the relationship is healthy. On the contrary, reasonable arguments can enhance the spiritual connection between two people.

Arguments can be a way of communicating. Rational arguments between couples can help build trust in the relationship. Instead of resorting to silent treatment to express your dissatisfaction, approach your partner with an open mind, take responsibility for your actions, and patiently listen to their thoughts. Through each argument, the relationship between the two can become closer and closer.

Arguments arise always because you care, and you care because you love. For example, if your partner has a bad habit, you cannot pretend that you don’t see it, and suppressing such emotions can drive you insane. Friction and contradictions are inevitable in any romantic relationship, and it is precise because of this that, in love, people can let loose and vent their emotions in front of their loved ones. The more nervous you are in the relationship, the more you will want to resolve any disharmony between the two of you.

And that is what I mention, argument is an expression of love.

Arguments are a seasoning of life. Undoubtedly, arguments are a seasoning of life, but what is more important is the attitude of both parties during the argument, and whether they reconcile or remain in a cold war afterward. Regardless of gender, when faced with problems in a relationship, one must maintain honesty, and mutual understanding, and finally come to a compromise. If one person is only perfunctory or indifferent, they will ultimately go their separate ways. Those who are truly committed to each other will find a way to make up and move forward, no matter how big the argument is.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It is simply because no one in the relationship wants to lose that special someone.

For every couple, when they come across arguments, it is essential to acknowledge that disagreements are a natural aspect of any relationship, and arguments do not necessarily mean that love is absent. Constructive arguments can enhance communication and build trust, and it is essential to approach them with an open mind and a willingness to listen.

Ultimately, it is the attitude towards arguments and the ability to reconcile that determines the strength and health of a relationship.

What do you think about this? Share your thoughts in the comments!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash