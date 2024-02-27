Are You Coachable?

One of the factors to examine while considering coaching is how you can make the most of your coaching relationship. The coach is your thinking partner, someone who works with you to unfold your desired journey. As you build this partnership, both the coach and you must agree to be fully present and engaged in each session and commit to working together. As you seek to grow, you must fully accept the role of the client and commit to being coachable.

What is the role of the client?

In the coaching conversation, your coach will observe your words and mannerisms, and reflect what we see and hear. We might summarize and confirm or ask questions to challenge or broaden your perspective.

The client’s role is to ponder, engage, and (prepare to) stretch.

Ponder

Take time to engage the questions or statements posed by your coach. Do you recognize a pattern within yourself? Is what the coach asking aligned with your values? Your desired goals? Does it upset you? As you allow the question to sink in, you’re ready for the next step.

Engage

You don’t have to know the answer. Accept the reflection and participate. Even if the best you can do is to say, “I don’t understand what you mean,” you’re giving your coach feedback to move the session forward. Be present and accept that the coach is there for your benefit, to engage in a non-judgmental, curious conversation.

Stretch

Be willing to challenge yourself. Usually, a client enters into a coaching relationship because they desire a transformative experience. This means being open to new thoughts or actions. It might mean challenging your current way of thinking or changing your thoughts and behaviors to attain your desired results.

Maybe the answer to your transformation is a matter of daring to do one thing slightly different. Perhaps it’s the courage to reach out to someone for support. Be prepared to consider options that might be outside of your comfort zone.

The Coachable Commitment

If you commit to engaging in the relationship, you can be coached. Show up ready to engage and expand. That’s it. You’re coachable.

…

—

***

Photo credit: Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash