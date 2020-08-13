Get Daily Email
Are You More Than Just Friends?

Are You More Than Just Friends?

Eight signs it’s more than just mere friendship.

by Leave a Comment

In this day and age, being friends with someone is interesting. As adults, we may not spend a lot of time with the person, but the time we spend with them is important. But let’s say you develop a crush on them. While you might wonder about the importance of romance if you’ve been single for a while and haven’t sought out a relationship, you might wonder if the person you’re around is showing signs they want to be something more.

Again, it’s ultimately up to your decision on whether to stay friends or not, but we’ll talk about whether that’s just friendship or something bigger.

Eye Contact

Eye contact is one of the main signs that show they want to be with you. When someone shows interest in another person, they will look at them. It might be considered “unusual” but it’s more of they look at you more than they do others. You don’t look away as much but instead, make steady eye contact. Eye contact usually is intense too, and it’s hard for you to pull away from them.

Excuses, Excuses

If your friend ditches plans to start spending time with you, chances are they really like your company on a larger level. While some might do it because they like you more as a friend, or maybe you both have benefits, when it starts becoming obvious that all they want to do is to be with you, then that’s a sign they are interested in you in a way that’s different than friends.

They also go out of their way to make sure you both spend time together, something they might not do with their other friends.

All in the Touch

While those with intimate relationships with their friends or just friends with benefits might already be pretty touchy-feely, it’s almost a different level when there is something different there.

The touches are flirty, and they might be on the arm or the leg. When you walk together, they might put their arm around you, or might even hold your hand. They may push your hair out of your eyes. It’s a bit awkward, but it’s also a sign that hey, they like you quite a bit.

They ask About You Feelings on Relationships

This can be anything from wondering what your stance is on them to even asking about your past relationships. Sometimes, they might ask this to wonder if they have a chance. Other times they might just want to know what happened in the past.

They might also ask signs about what you’re looking for in relationships, and what it is that would make you happy if you ended up getting into a relationship.

They Remember Important Dates

It’s almost surprising when people do this. They’ll remember those dates that you might’ve forgotten about. Birthdays, accidents, or even when you went somewhere for spring break. They remember these things like it was yesterday, right off the top of your head. They’ll remember the different events, and sometimes, they might remember your birthday more than other friends.

They might show that affection by bringing you a present too before anyone else.

The Jealousy Bug

One thing you’ll notice is that when they like you, chances are they don’t want another person stepping in. If you voice anything about another person showing interest, such as maybe someone asking you out, it’s not uncommon the other person might get angry all of a sudden, as if that person is infringing on the relationship. Jealousy is a sign that they might be more interested in you than they’re letting on, and usually, if there isn’t a special connection there, they’d have nothing to be jealous about. It’s some food for thought.

Body Language Signs

Body language is another clear sign. If they seem open, are a little closer to you in terms of personal space, lean in close when they’re listening to you, and also flirt with you or giggle a little bit, chances are there might a sign that they’re interested in you as more than a friend.

If they like to put their arm around you, open doors around you, or even bat your lashes around you, that’s also a sign. When people aren’t trying to impress someone else or show the signs that they’re interested, they won’t do this.

If they show that they’re there for you no matter what on an intimate and personal level, this can certainly be a sign too.

They Look Nicer Around You

Finally, if you notice that they look nicer or improve their physical looks around you, that’s also a sign. Remember, they’re trying to impress someone: you. Maybe they wear nice perfume.
Maybe they like to wear nicer shirts and don’t’ dress sloppy. Maybe they wear nicer pants when they hang out with you, or even cute outfits.

They might do their hair, or even put on makeup. They won’t do this for just anyone, so if you catch your friend doing that, then it might be a sign they’re interested.

Are you Ready for a Relationship?

Finally, look at yourself. If they’re doing this, it might be a sign. But do you have the maturity for a relationship? If you think it’s a good idea, and you two will hit it off, then by all means, go for it.

These signs are not the end-all to signs that they’re interested in you as more than a friend, but they’re worth watching out for. After all, if you see these signs it’s an indication that they have feelings for you beyond that of a platonic friendship.

About Marie Miguel

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world's largest e-counseling platform.

