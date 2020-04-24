How to Know You Are Mature Enough for a Relationship?

You may think that you are mature enough to be in a relationship, but you could be showing signs that you are not ready for any type of commitment that comes with a lot of compromises.

Whether you have found your partner or are looking for someone, it is important to know if you are actually ready to take things further. The chance is that your boyfriend or girlfriend will ask you to marry as soon as possible. In this case, you have to look at yourself and determine whether you will be able to fulfill their emotional and physical requirements or not.

If you were in a series of failed romances in the past, you must have learned a lot of things; and if you have spent years alone, then this could be the best time to change your relationship status from being ‘single’ to being ‘taken.’

Take some time to read through this list to know if you are too immature for a relationship or marriage.

You Don’t Hold Grudges

If you love holding grudges, I am sorry you have not yet matured.

This is certainly not a good way to teach some lessons to your partner. In a relationship, your partner is bound to make you upset sometimes. Arguments will also happen, so you should be ready to face all this.

Give your partner a chance to say sorry and accept his or her apology as soon as possible. If you think that you cannot forgive them or don’t have any desire to take things further, you are not mature.

We all need to learn that life is full of problems and that every relationship has its own ups and downs. No one is perfect, neither you and me; we will all make mistakes and may upset our partners at some points. This does not mean the relationship should be ended.

By holding grudges, you will only create problems for yourself and your partner. It is better to leave them alone for some time or restart things after discussing matters.

It’s Not Always About Being Physical

At the beginning of a relationship, you will certainly want to spend a lot of time with your partner.

Both of you may get too close to have a physical relationship. However, real love does not require you to be physical.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I strongly believe that love is a beautiful feeling; it connects two hearts no matter where they are. Someone who is mature and sensible will never want his or her partner to develop a physical relationship all the time.

Respect and care are more important than being physical in love. If you feel that you cannot live with them without being physical every single day, you are absolutely immature.

You Don’t Cancel Plans

Congratulations! If you don’t cancel your plans and love spending extra time with your partner, you have become mature and can now plan the marriage.

Let your partner know that he or she has to pick you up on Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. Call them once or twice a day, but don’t annoy them.

If one of you cancels plans over and over again, this could be a sign that he or she is not mature and doesn’t understand that this could hurt the other person.

You can cancel the plan if there is some serious issue, but it is not okay to make your partner feel bad by avoiding him or her.

What is your relationship status?

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: shutterstock.com