Are You Trusting Faith or Fear?

I hope you’ve had an amazing week so far!

Today I want to share a practice with you that I do with my coaching clients.

Every day, we write out our gratitude and visualize our goal by writing it in the present tense as if it’s already happened and we’re already living in it.

Living in the goal in the present tense and getting into the feeling and emotion of it, we’ll then sit in silence with a little bit of music playing in the background. Because we’re in the space of achieving our goal, and we’re in harmony with that goal emotionally and energetically, that’s a great time to listen to our intuition as to “What could I do today to move me toward that vision?”

Those little spikes and sparks of inspiration and intuition – that’s what I call Inspired Action, because you had those ideas in that moment when you were in harmony with your goal. I highly recommend this practice because it helps you stay focused and in alignment with your goals.

One of the things that came out of a recent morning visualization and meditation was an idea of self sabotage. Every so often, I will make great strides and great progress towards my vision and goal and then when I’m right there near the finish line of reaching the goal, I take my foot off the gas a little bit. I eventually get there and reach my goal, but it’s not as excellent as I had really intended to. From the outside looking in, it might look impressive. But inside, I knew that I took my foot off the gas.

Can you relate to this? It’s a form of self sabotage.

Have you ever been trucking along getting very close to hitting your goal, and then all of a sudden you start to panic and begin wondering, “Well who am I to go after this goal?” or “How am I going to maintain this?”, or “Do I really belong here?” Maybe you have heard that term “Imposter Syndrome”. It’s crazy how powerful our subconscious mind is, and how we see ourselves on a subconscious level.

What sometimes happens when you start making progress towards your dream, is your Inner GPS begins to say, “This is going too fast, who am I to do this?” Because your mind is designed to keep you comfortable.

So today I want to ask you – are you trusting faith, or are you trusting fear? Both require you to believe in something you cannot see, so why not choose faith, which is what propelled you forward in the first place before you got into your head?

If you resonate with any of this, then I want you to call BS on your old limiting beliefs. The way that you do this, is you seek a coach and mentor, and you replace those old beliefs with ones that are in alignment with what you want to create in your life.

Case in point, I just hired someone and invested in myself to help with speaking engagements. As I re-watched our Zoom recording, I was able to view myself in her eyes, and it was interesting to see her being a mirror to myself, because we often can’t see ourselves or our blind spots, and we tend to believe in our own BS story.

Trust me, you will be much more empowered to serve others when you take care of and invest in yourself. Because great coaching speeds up success. It compresses time. A coach will guide and direct you, and help you step into the power that’s inside of you.

This post was previously published on Laura Noel & Stretch Into Success.

