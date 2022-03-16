Avoid This Type of Guy! (#1 Rule for Avoiding a Love Bomber) [Video]

.
.
My Attraction CPR Masterclass is just around the corner. If the person you’re dating has pulled away or gone cold and you want to know why (and learn how to get their interest back), join me on January 26, when I’ll be holding a two-hour deep dive on this subject for my Love.Life members. If you’re not a member yet, go to AskMH.com for more information and to claim your 14-day free trial so you can join us for the Masterclass (and more) this month.
Why do some people move quickly, shower you with love, and then become emotionally unavailable and lose interest? It can feel confusing.
They chase and chase and chase, and then you feel like a light switch flicked and all their passion disappears. Are they misguided romantics? Or deceitful manipulators?
If you’ve been through this hot and cold scenario and want to know EXACTLY what behavior to look for in the early stages, this video is for you.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock