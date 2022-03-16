Avoid This Type of Guy! (#1 Rule for Avoiding a Love Bomber) [Video]

.

.

My Attraction CPR Masterclass is just around the corner. If the person you’re dating has pulled away or gone cold and you want to know why (and learn how to get their interest back), join me on January 26, when I’ll be holding a two-hour deep dive on this subject for my Love.Life members. If you’re not a member yet, go to AskMH.com for more information and to claim your 14-day free trial so you can join us for the Masterclass (and more) this month.

Why do some people move quickly, shower you with love, and then become emotionally unavailable and lose interest? It can feel confusing.

They chase and chase and chase, and then you feel like a light switch flicked and all their passion disappears. Are they misguided romantics? Or deceitful manipulators?

If you’ve been through this hot and cold scenario and want to know EXACTLY what behavior to look for in the early stages, this video is for you.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 if you want to know where it’s going

00:02 measure consistency not intensity i will

00:06 repeat that shift because that is

00:08 gold in my most previous relationships

00:11 men would love bomb me for the first six

00:14 months

00:14 get me to release my guard and when i

00:18 did they grew distant and i ended up

00:20 chasing what they were giving me for the

00:23 first six months of the relationship how

00:25 can i spot emotionally unavailable guys

00:29 sooner to save myself from the

00:31 heartbreak of someone coming in love

00:33 bombing me i suddenly open up and want

00:36 to give them the world and then they’re

00:37 not interested anymore here’s what i’ll

00:40 say that will sum this up because

00:41 there’s plenty of men out there that

00:43 will do this

00:44 and they will go an inorganic pace and

00:47 you will feel a pressure to do it a

00:49 because you want

00:51 you’re kind of on some level it’s like

00:53 well it’s kind of what i want isn’t it i

00:55 mean i did want all of this and it seems

00:57 to be moving at this really rapid pace

00:59 so maybe this is it but there’s still

01:01 that part of your mind that’s like but

01:02 this is a this does feel fast is it real

01:05 is it organic um and also of course when

01:08 you’re attracted to someone it’s

01:09 tempting to go at their pace but

01:12 the key thing you have to think about is

01:14 relationships are consistency over

01:16 grandiosity

01:18 and

01:19 in the early stages of dating

01:22 you have to not be blinded by the

01:24 grandiosity of someone’s pace or their

01:27 actions or their words

01:30 and instead watch like a hawk for

01:33 consistency

01:35 you own

01:37 the pace

01:39 in the early stages of dating don’t give

01:41 it to somebody else on a platter this is

01:43 i’m not saying don’t give yourself on a

01:45 platter girl power all of that that’s

01:47 not what i’m saying i’m saying don’t

01:48 give

01:49 your power your control the pace of the

01:53 situation to somebody else to determine

01:56 before you continue the video is there

01:58 someone in your life you like but you

02:00 felt them pulling away what can you do

02:03 about it to bring the attraction back

02:05 well i get this question thousands of

02:08 times a month so on the 26th of january

02:10 i am doing a deep dive two hour master

02:13 class on what i’m calling attraction cpr

02:17 why people pull away and what you can do

02:19 to bring the attraction back now i’m

02:21 doing this just for my members but you

02:23 can become a member by going to

02:24 askmh.com

02:26 and you can even have a free trial right

02:28 now that includes the 26th masterclass

02:32 so go to askmh.com to find out more or

02:34 click the link in the description if you

02:37 feel like someone wants to see you six

02:39 times a week and you just met a week ago

02:43 then

02:44 you have to be the one to say

02:46 to to pull it back and say you know

02:49 in your own mind you can say to yourself

02:51 i’m not really comfortable seeing this

02:53 person more than twice a week or three

02:55 times a week right now i have other

02:56 things in my life this person hasn’t

02:58 really earned that space in my life yet

03:00 i do not know them

03:03 they are a stranger

03:06 and no matter what the feelings or the

03:08 chemistry

03:09 i won’t know this person until i’ve

03:12 spent more time with them over time more

03:16 time over a single day doesn’t mean you

03:19 know someone

03:20 anyone can put in a great performance

03:22 for a day

03:24 even for 12 hours straight

03:28 but have you seen them consistently over

03:31 several weeks

03:32 or months to a point where it feels like

03:36 the next stage of the relationship is

03:38 actually earned

03:41 if it feels like it’s too much too soon

03:45 it probably is

03:47 and you have to be i have you have to

03:49 own the pace yourself

03:52 and be prepared to slow it down that’s

03:55 the only way to really know if someone’s

03:57 going to be consistent and consistency

03:59 is the greatest measure of where it’s

04:01 going not the intensity of the actions

04:05 of the behaviors of the words if you

04:08 want to know where it’s going measure

04:10 consistency not intensity i will repeat

04:14 that because that is gold if you

04:16 want to know where it’s going measure

04:19 consistency

04:20 not intensity i really want you to check

04:23 out this next video i believe it’s going

04:25 to help you a lot click here they want

04:26 to come in and make you fall in love

04:28 with them as quickly as possible because

04:30 that’s where they get their validation

04:32 and once they feel validated once they

04:34 feel like ah i did it i made them fall

04:37 for me look how wonderful i am they can

04:40 then move on

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock