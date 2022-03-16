Get Daily Email
Avoid This Type of Guy! (#1 Rule for Avoiding a Love Bomber) [Video]

Avoid This Type of Guy! (#1 Rule for Avoiding a Love Bomber) [Video]

Why do some people move quickly, shower you with love, and then become emotionally unavailable and lose interest?

by

 

.

.

My Attraction CPR Masterclass is just around the corner. If the person you’re dating has pulled away or gone cold and you want to know why (and learn how to get their interest back), join me on January 26, when I’ll be holding a two-hour deep dive on this subject for my Love.Life members. If you’re not a member yet, go to AskMH.com for more information and to claim your 14-day free trial so you can join us for the Masterclass (and more) this month.

Why do some people move quickly, shower you with love, and then become emotionally unavailable and lose interest? It can feel confusing.

They chase and chase and chase, and then you feel like a light switch flicked and all their passion disappears. Are they misguided romantics? Or deceitful manipulators?

If you’ve been through this hot and cold scenario and want to know EXACTLY what behavior to look for in the early stages, this video is for you.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
if you want to know where it’s going
00:02
measure consistency not intensity i will
00:06
repeat that shift because that is
00:08
gold in my most previous relationships
00:11
men would love bomb me for the first six
00:14
months
00:14
get me to release my guard and when i
00:18
did they grew distant and i ended up
00:20
chasing what they were giving me for the
00:23
first six months of the relationship how
00:25
can i spot emotionally unavailable guys
00:29
sooner to save myself from the
00:31
heartbreak of someone coming in love
00:33
bombing me i suddenly open up and want
00:36
to give them the world and then they’re
00:37
not interested anymore here’s what i’ll
00:40
say that will sum this up because
00:41
there’s plenty of men out there that
00:43
will do this
00:44
and they will go an inorganic pace and
00:47
you will feel a pressure to do it a
00:49
because you want
00:51
you’re kind of on some level it’s like
00:53
well it’s kind of what i want isn’t it i
00:55
mean i did want all of this and it seems
00:57
to be moving at this really rapid pace
00:59
so maybe this is it but there’s still
01:01
that part of your mind that’s like but
01:02
this is a this does feel fast is it real
01:05
is it organic um and also of course when
01:08
you’re attracted to someone it’s
01:09
tempting to go at their pace but
01:12
the key thing you have to think about is
01:14
relationships are consistency over
01:16
grandiosity
01:18
and
01:19
in the early stages of dating
01:22
you have to not be blinded by the
01:24
grandiosity of someone’s pace or their
01:27
actions or their words
01:30
and instead watch like a hawk for
01:33
consistency
01:35
you own
01:37
the pace
01:39
in the early stages of dating don’t give
01:41
it to somebody else on a platter this is
01:43
i’m not saying don’t give yourself on a
01:45
platter girl power all of that that’s
01:47
not what i’m saying i’m saying don’t
01:48
give
01:49
your power your control the pace of the
01:53
situation to somebody else to determine
01:56
before you continue the video is there
01:58
someone in your life you like but you
02:00
felt them pulling away what can you do
02:03
about it to bring the attraction back
02:05
well i get this question thousands of
02:08
times a month so on the 26th of january
02:10
i am doing a deep dive two hour master
02:13
class on what i’m calling attraction cpr
02:17
why people pull away and what you can do
02:19
to bring the attraction back now i’m
02:21
doing this just for my members but you
02:23
can become a member by going to
02:24
askmh.com
02:26
and you can even have a free trial right
02:28
now that includes the 26th masterclass
02:32
so go to askmh.com to find out more or
02:34
click the link in the description if you
02:37
feel like someone wants to see you six
02:39
times a week and you just met a week ago
02:43
then
02:44
you have to be the one to say
02:46
to to pull it back and say you know
02:49
in your own mind you can say to yourself
02:51
i’m not really comfortable seeing this
02:53
person more than twice a week or three
02:55
times a week right now i have other
02:56
things in my life this person hasn’t
02:58
really earned that space in my life yet
03:00
i do not know them
03:03
they are a stranger
03:06
and no matter what the feelings or the
03:08
chemistry
03:09
i won’t know this person until i’ve
03:12
spent more time with them over time more
03:16
time over a single day doesn’t mean you
03:19
know someone
03:20
anyone can put in a great performance
03:22
for a day
03:24
even for 12 hours straight
03:28
but have you seen them consistently over
03:31
several weeks
03:32
or months to a point where it feels like
03:36
the next stage of the relationship is
03:38
actually earned
03:41
if it feels like it’s too much too soon
03:45
it probably is
03:47
and you have to be i have you have to
03:49
own the pace yourself
03:52
and be prepared to slow it down that’s
03:55
the only way to really know if someone’s
03:57
going to be consistent and consistency
03:59
is the greatest measure of where it’s
04:01
going not the intensity of the actions
04:05
of the behaviors of the words if you
04:08
want to know where it’s going measure
04:10
consistency not intensity i will repeat
04:14
that because that is gold if you
04:16
want to know where it’s going measure
04:19
consistency
04:20
not intensity i really want you to check
04:23
out this next video i believe it’s going
04:25
to help you a lot click here they want
04:26
to come in and make you fall in love
04:28
with them as quickly as possible because
04:30
that’s where they get their validation
04:32
and once they feel validated once they
04:34
feel like ah i did it i made them fall
04:37
for me look how wonderful i am they can
04:40
then move on

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

