Avoiding Conflict Is Worse Than Facing It

I’ve long held the position that you can’t really avoid conflict. At best you can postpone it and the longer you put off dealing with it, the worse it will be. Part of the challenge is getting past the idea that conflict is inherently bad. In truth, it is a part of daily life. A better option may be to reframe it into something more positive, say differences. And the best way of managing it is to bring it out into the open. Dr. Marisa Franco, psychologist, friendship expert and a policy fellow at Millenium Challenge Corporation explains how you can handle inevitable conflict in a positive and productive way.

