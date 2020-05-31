Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Avoiding Conflict Is Worse Than Facing It

Avoiding Conflict Is Worse Than Facing It

Dr. Marisa Franco, psychologist, friendship expert and a policy fellow at Millenium Challenge Corporation explains how you can handle inevitable conflict in a positive and productive way.

by Leave a Comment

I’ve long held the position that you can’t really avoid conflict. At best you can postpone it and the longer you put off dealing with it, the worse it will be. Part of the challenge is getting past the idea that conflict is inherently bad. In truth, it is a part of daily life. A better option may be to reframe it into something more positive, say differences. And the best way of managing it is to bring it out into the open. Dr. Marisa Franco, psychologist, friendship expert and a policy fellow at Millenium Challenge Corporation explains how you can handle inevitable conflict in a positive and productive way.

This post was previously published on WebTalkRadio and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: iStock

About Lesli Doares

Lesli Doares' mission is to leave no one behind on the relationship battlefield. She is committed to helping men be admired, respected, and cherished as husbands and fathers. She is a Communications Coach and Marriage Consultant in the Raleigh, NC Area. You can learn more at www.leslidoares.com. She wants to end the chore wars She has created The Hero Husband Project to do just that. Find out more at www.theherohusbandproject.com

