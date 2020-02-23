By Vimeo
.
BALLOON – A Short Film from DREAM THREE FILMS on Vimeo.
.
Exploring gender through the lens of the superhero myth, BALLOON explores the root of toxic masculinity in the way we raise our boys. Sam knows the only way to survive junior high is to stay below radar—but all that changes when he discovers he has superpowers.
Starring: Paul Scheer, Jonah Beres, Carson Severson, Jaylin Ogle, David Gurrola, Jacy King, Eric Tiede, Bianca Lopez, Jim Hanna
Director: Jeremy Merrifield
Writers: Jeremy Merrifield & Dave Testa
Producer: Christina Cha
Executive Producer: Michael James Scott
Associate Producer: Kate Chamuris
Line Producer: Alex Peurye
Cinematographer: Frances Kroon
Production Designer: Jerry Marsini
Editor: Bowei Yue
Casting Director: Debby Romano
Music Composer: Ali Helnwein
Sound Designer: D. Chris Smith
Lead Visual Effects Artist: Krisztián Csanki
Follow BALLOON on social media:
balloonmovie.com
Instagram.com/balloonfilm
facebook.com/balloonshort
twitter.com/balloonfilm
—
This post was previously published on Vimeo.com.
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.