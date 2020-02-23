By Vimeo

BALLOON – A Short Film from DREAM THREE FILMS on Vimeo.

Exploring gender through the lens of the superhero myth, BALLOON explores the root of toxic masculinity in the way we raise our boys. Sam knows the only way to survive junior high is to stay below radar—but all that changes when he discovers he has superpowers.

Starring: Paul Scheer, Jonah Beres, Carson Severson, Jaylin Ogle, David Gurrola, Jacy King, Eric Tiede, Bianca Lopez, Jim Hanna

Director: Jeremy Merrifield

Writers: Jeremy Merrifield & Dave Testa

Producer: Christina Cha

Executive Producer: Michael James Scott

Associate Producer: Kate Chamuris

Line Producer: Alex Peurye

Cinematographer: Frances Kroon

Production Designer: Jerry Marsini

Editor: Bowei Yue

Casting Director: Debby Romano

Music Composer: Ali Helnwein

Sound Designer: D. Chris Smith

Lead Visual Effects Artist: Krisztián Csanki

Follow BALLOON on social media:

balloonmovie.com

Instagram.com/balloonfilm

facebook.com/balloonshort

twitter.com/balloonfilm

