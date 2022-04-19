Be Patient with Yourself

Dr. Lycka’s guest today is veteran actor, speaker and author Kevin E. West. In addition to his many film credits Kevin is the founder of the Actors Network. He’s a three time author and it seems fair to say that he knows how to live a fantastic life. Today he shares the challenges and life lessons that have gotten him where he is today.

Guest Bio: Kevin E. West is a veteran television actor in Hollywood with over 65 plus credits including Guest Starring on Hawaii 5-0, Criminal Minds, Aquarius, Bones, Castle, Touch, CSI: Miami, Justified, Leverage, Lost, 24, Desperate Housewives, NCIS, Alias, CSI, Judging Amy and dozens more on IMDB. Kevin began his career as both a Stand-up Comic and Improv artist. Kevin is also Founder of The Actors’ Network, the most endorsed actor’s business organization in the U.S.

Guest Contact Info:

@theKevinE, @TANHWD

Gift Book: Kevin’s Dictionary – ‘Life…in a Word’

Show Biz: 7 Deadly Sins – The Actor Overcomes

Actor: http://www.kevinewest.com

IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0922184/

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Industry Interviews: http://www.actorbizguru.com

2-Hour Audio program: http://www.gettingthejob.com

The Actors’ Network: http://www.actors-network.com

Thanks for listening to the show!

It means so much to us that you listened to our podcast! If you would like to continue the conversation, please email me at [email protected] or visit our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka.

We would love to have you join us there, and welcome your messages. We check our Messenger often.

As a big thank you for listening to our podcast, we’d like to offer you a free copy of Dr. Lycka’s bestselling book. The show is built on “The Secrets to Living A Fantastic Life.” Get your free copy by clicking here: https://secretsbook.now.site/home

We are building a community of like-minded people in the personal development/self-help/professional development industries, and are always looking for wonderful guests for our show. If you have any recommendations, please email us!

Dr. Allen Lycka’s Social Media Links

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_allen_lycka/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/drallenlycka

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/allenlycka

YouTube: https://www.YouTube.com/c/drallenlycka

—

Previously Published on drallenlycka.com

—

Shutterstock image