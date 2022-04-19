Get Daily Email
Be Patient with Yourself

Be Patient with Yourself

How to Live A Fantastic Life podcast with Dr. Allen Lycka

by

Dr. Lycka’s guest today is veteran actor, speaker and author Kevin E. West. In addition to his many film credits Kevin is the founder of the Actors Network. He’s a three time author and it seems fair to say that he knows how to live a fantastic life. Today he shares the challenges and life lessons that have gotten him where he is today.

 

Guest Bio: Kevin E. West is a veteran television actor in Hollywood with over 65 plus credits including Guest Starring on Hawaii 5-0, Criminal Minds, Aquarius, Bones, Castle, Touch, CSI: Miami, Justified, Leverage, Lost, 24, Desperate Housewives, NCIS, Alias, CSI, Judging Amy and dozens more  on IMDB. Kevin began his career as both a Stand-up Comic and Improv artist. Kevin is also Founder of The Actors’ Network, the most endorsed actor’s business organization in the U.S.

Guest Contact Info:

@theKevinE, @TANHWD

Gift Book: Kevin’s Dictionary – ‘Life…in a Word’

Show Biz: 7 Deadly Sins – The Actor Overcomes

Actor: http://www.kevinewest.com

IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0922184/

Industry Interviews: http://www.actorbizguru.com

2-Hour Audio program: http://www.gettingthejob.com

The Actors’ Network: http://www.actors-network.com

Previously Published on drallenlycka.com

 

Shutterstock image

About Dr. Barry Allen Lycka

Dr. Allen Lycka has been acknowledged as one of the leading cosmetic dermatologists globally for three decades. A pioneer in cosmetic surgery, he helped develop laser-assisted tumescent liposuction - an advanced body sculpture technique, and Mohs Micrographic Surgery, an advanced means of removing skin cancer with 99% success. He has lived and practiced in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada since 1989. He’s written 17 books, 30+ academic papers and hosted the number one internet radio show in the world on cosmetic surgery – Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today. He is a co-founder of Doctors for the Practice of Safe and Ethical Aesthetic Medicine and founder of The Canadian Skin Cancer Association. He has won the prestigious Consumers Choice Award for Cosmetic Surgery for 16 consecutive years. In 2003, Dr. Lycka’s life changed drastically when he suddenly developed a right foot drop and then misdiagnosed as ALS (Lou Gehrig’s’ disease). Still, he maintained his status as a leading cosmetic doctor for 30 years.

Because of what he learned, he has co-authored the book The Secrets To Living A Fantastic Life with Harriet Tinka, a former fashion model and Woman of Distinction. He is also currently co-authoring two more books: one with Corie Poirier entitled, “bLU Talks Presents: Business, Life and the Universe” and one with Jack Canfield entitled, “Pillars of Success.” Acknowledged as a leading expert in Living A Fantastic Life and Turning Points, he is a transformational speaker, thought leader, life-changing coach, and mentor.

Dr. Lycka is happily married to Dr. Lucie Bernier-Lycka for 39 years, and they have four lovely daughters and seven beautiful grandchildren. He counts his family as his most important accomplishment. For more information, visit www.drallenlycka.com

