Become a CEO of Creativity

One thing I love about Disney is that they value creativity so much that they have a CEO for the position.

This person oversee’s infusing creativity into film projects within the company and shaking film plots so that they continue to be creative and innovative for their audiences.

What if you could be your own CEO of Creativity?

Each day when I am teaching I am constantly trying to encourage my students to solve problems creatively and to address situations with a creative mindset. I even build creativity into some of my assessment practices.

Why?

Because creativity is something that needs to be valued in life and in education.

The problems of tomorrow may not be met with the solutions of today and if we do not give permission for students to think creatively now, how will they be able to think creatively in the future?

In life, it is vital to approach each day with creativity. We all have different jobs, responsibilities, hobbies and goals. But one thing we all have in common is that we should be on our own journey in becoming our own CEO of Creativity.

How can you do this?

The beautiful thing about creativity is that it is unique to each one of us. The biggest thing I can do for you today is to simply encourage you to think creatively and to apply it to your life each day.

Here are some ways that I infuse creativity within my days to become my own CEO of Creativity.

Take a different route

This allows me to be stimulated by slightly different views and scenery and allows me to think more clearly and creatively about my life and my direction

Schedule an hour of ‘nothing’ in my daily calendar

This allows me the creative thought space to solve current problems and to envision my writing and teaching. It also allows me mental space to separate from social media.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Give Permission

Each day when I am faced with a challenge or complex problem I repeat to myself internally that it is ok to fail and to use this opportunity as a learning experience. Once I give myself the mental permission, it lowers my anxiety and stress and allows creativity to flow into my solutions.

Listen to every conversation

You never know when a conversation today will become a deeper conversation of tomorrow. Listen to peoples’ words and find ways to creatively apply them to your Organization and to your life.

Ask questions

Some of my most successful students have been students who ask questions. A lot of questions. I am always encouraged from them to ask more questions in my own life. Think of conversation and questions as small nuts and bolts that you can use on your tool belt for life.

Disconnect

When the world is always telling you things, it is hard for your creative voice to shine with so much negativity and distraction. Disconnect from social media and/or the world for a day or two every few months and come back to your audience with a renewed sense of creativity. Trust me — it works!

Walking meetings

At work, make your meetings active. Some of the best solutions and decisions that I have seen made are due to combining exercise and critical thinking together. Walking meetings can allow creativity to flow naturally as more blood pumps through your brain.

***

My encouragement for you today is this. Find ways to infuse creativity into your life and into your work. Life is a creative journey that is unique to you. Do not be afraid to scribe it creatively.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***