Before You Say ‘I Do’: 5 Things to Consider before Getting Married

Marriage is one of the most important decisions that you will make in your life. It is not like dating, where you can enjoy love carefree; it is the beginning of a relationship that requires work, effort and commitment.

Perhaps you have been dating someone for a while and are considering getting married, but you are hesitant. You should know that any setbacks encountered in love are signals of emotional issues, and all uncertainties should be predicted and resolved in a timely manner.

The following are the 5 things that must be considered before marriage. Think about these questions before entering into marriage to reap a beautiful love life!

Are you truly happy in this relationship?

After getting married, you will spend more time with the same person than when you were dating. Marriage requires sharing life and emotions, not just finding someone who makes you happy. Perhaps in this relationship, you are more interested in having a relaxed and enjoyable experience, which is also a better way of self-exploration.

If being with your partner does not make you genuinely happy, but rather leads to more arguments or disputes, it will only get worse after getting married! A healthy relationship requires mutual compromise and patient adjustment in order to create a sweet life after marriage.

Do your spending habits and values align?

Spending habits and attitudes towards money may seem unworthy of mention when dating, but in married life, basic problems are often caused by money.

Marriage is more realistic than love. During dating, you rely on each other’s attraction, but after marriage, every little thing revolves around money. If the couple’s consumption values are different, it is easy to argue. Recognizing each other’s consumption values before entering the marriage is responsible for oneself and the other half.

Before getting married, you both need to understand that the income after marriage is no longer personal but a common asset of the whole family.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Have you two communicated clearly about your expectations?

Before getting married, you two must communicate your expectations clearly. Marriage is a lifetime event, and it is a commitment to each other.

It is important to have a clear understanding of each other’s expectations for the future. This will a must do task that help avoid misunderstandings, arguments, and disappointments. As I mention a hundred times, communication is always the key to a successful marriage.

Can you two accept each other’s flaws?

We often hear the phrase “the other half changes after marriage.” The flaws of the partner that you could ignore during dating may be magnified infinitely after marriage. For example, a lack of responsibility, bad temper, tardiness, etc. Even some flaws that did not exist before marriage may be amplified 100 times after marriage.

Therefore, before getting married, you should think about whether you can, and willing to accept your partner’s flaws after they have been magnified. These fundamental issues can become time bombs that explode at any moment after marriage!

Do you have common goals in life?

Dating only requires whether you like the other person or not, while marriage also requires understanding whether the two of you share the same goals and values in life.

A stable marriage requires common values, aspirations, and goals. This can make your relationship more harmonious and avoid conflicts and disputes caused by different views.

In conclusion, getting married is not just about finding someone who makes you happy, but about building a life together based on mutual respect, understanding, and commitment.

By considering these five factors before entering into marriage, you can increase your chances of having a successful and fulfilling marriage. Remember that getting married is a lifetime commitment, and it is important to enter into it with open eyes and a clear understanding of what you are getting into.

Marriage is not something to be taken lightly, but with the right preparation and mindset, it can be a beautiful and fulfilling journey!

Any thoughts or sharing about my article? Let me know in comments!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Alvin Mahmudov on Unsplash