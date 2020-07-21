Beijing Platform for Action. Paragraph 148(b)

—

Strategic objective E.5.

Provide protection, assistance and training to refugee women, other displaced women in need of international protection and internally displaced women

Actions to be taken

148. By Governments:

b. Protect women and children who migrate as family members from abuse or denial of their human rights by sponsors and consider extending their stay, should the family relationship dissolve, within the limits of national legislation.

Beijing Declaration (1995)

(Updated 2020-07-07, only use the updated listing, please) Not all nations, organizations, societies, or individuals accept the proposals of the United Nations; one can find similar statements in other documents, conventions, declarations and so on, with the subsequent statements of equality or women’s rights, and the important days and campaigns devoted to the rights of women and girls too:

Documents

Strategic Aims

2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, emphasis on the entirety of the goals with a strong focus on Goal 5

2015 agenda with 17 new Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) (169 targets for the end to poverty, combatting inequalities, and so on, by 2030). The SDGs were preceded by the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) from 2000 to 2015.

The Spotlight Initiative as another important piece of work, as a joint venture between the European Union and the United Nations.

Celebratory Days

August 26, International Women’s Equality Day is observed.

Guidelines and Campaigns

Women and Men Women’s Rights Campaigners

