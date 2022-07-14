Being Sensitive Doesn’t Mean You’re Broken

Aquestion that often plagues folks on the path of chronic pain recovery is: “Why me?”

To varying degrees, everyone experiences stressors in life. Yet many people seem to be able to tolerate life’s stressors without showing symptoms of stress — symptoms like anxiety, depression, heightened emotions and/or chronic pain.

So, if you’re someone who seems to be highly sensitized to stress, you might get the impression that there’s something “wrong” with you. (Spoiler alert: there’s not.)

We live in a culture that pathologizes emotional sensitivity and normalizes emotional numbness.

But the truth is, numbness and heightened sensitivity are both symptoms of emotional repression. On the surface, they look different. But they’re two sides of the same coin.

Repressed emotions are compressed energy. And compressed energy can take on multiple forms:⁠

Compressed energy can stay contained for a while, like a pot of boiling water with the lid jammed on.⁠ But eventually it explodes.

In some people, the lid stays jammed on most of the time. You might not even be able to tell that there’s boiling water under the surface, and they appear to be “doing just fine,” meaning: they’re conforming to the standards of our societal norms.⁠

In some people, the pot of water looks like it’s always on the verge of bursting … and from time to time it does.⁠

In other people, the pot seems to be constantly bubbling over, with the lid nowhere to be found.⁠

All of these are symptoms of a culture that encourages us to reject our own emotions. “Under-expressed” emotions are simply more convenient to patriarchy than “over-expressed” emotions, so blunted sensitivity is considered normal while heightened sensitivity is pathologized.