Best Roasted Potato Salad Recipe. You’ll Bring it Everywhere!

A vibrant and flavorful roasted potato salad with fresh herbs, a delightful homemade dressing, and pistachios for a bit of crunch.
❤️ Why You Will Love This Recipe
- This roasted potato salad recipe is packed with fresh and vibrant flavors.
- Herbed potato salad is super easy to make. You only need to roast the potatoes, then toss everything together.
- This healthy salad can be served as an appetizer, or side dish, and is filling and satisfying enough to be served as a main course. It makes a perfect salad for lunch or dinner!
- Naturally gluten-free, vegetarian, soy-free, dairy-free, and easily made vegan and plant-based with one simple swap.
🌿 Ingredients and Substitutes
Potatoes: The main ingredient in the roasted potato salad, providing a hearty and filling base. I love to use Yukon gold potatoes, but any potato will work—red, Russett, you name it! I like the texture that keeping the skins on provides, but if you prefer your potatoes peeled, go for it.
Cucumber: Adds a refreshing crunch and coolness to the salad. Can be substituted with radishes for a similar effect.
Green onion: Provides a mild onion flavor and adds a vibrant touch. Substitutes like chives or shallots can be used.
Fresh herbs: Parsley and dill enhance the overall taste and aroma of the salad. Other herbs like cilantro, thyme, or oregano can be used depending on personal preference and availability.
Pistachios: Offer a delightful nutty crunch and richness to the salad. Other nuts like almonds or walnuts can be substituted.
Mayonnaise: Creates a creamy and tangy dressing for the salad. You can use vegan mayo (I do, as I actually prefer it!). Greek yogurt or sour cream can be used as healthier alternatives as well.
Mustard: Adds a tangy and slightly spicy flavor to the dressing. I like to use whole-grain brown mustard but feel free to swap it out for Dijon or any mustard you prefer.
Garlic: Infuses a pungent and savory taste into the salad. Garlic powder or minced shallots can be used if fresh garlic is not available.
Lemon juice: Provides a bright and citrusy acidity that balances the flavors. Substitutes like white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar can be used.
Sweetener: Balances the acidity and adds a touch of sweetness to the dressing. Honey, maple syrup, or agave nectar work great in this recipe.
Salt and pepper: Essential for seasoning and enhancing the flavors of the salad. Adjust to taste if needed.
Red pepper flakes: This optional ingredient adds a subtle spicy kick to the salad.
🔪 How to Make Roasted Potato Salad
RECIPE
- Begin by roasting the potatoes in the oven until tender and crisp.
- Chop the veggies and make the dressing.
- When the potatoes are done roasting, toss everything together until well coated and combined.
- Serve the salad warm or place it in the refrigerator for at least a few hours to serve the salad fully chilled.
- Enjoy!
🍽️ Serving Ideas
- Veggie burger accompaniment: Serve the roasted potato salad alongside veggie burgers or veggie patties. It adds a hearty and flavorful element to the meal.
- Wrap or burrito filling: Use the roasted potato salad as a filling for wraps or burritos. Add some grilled vegetables, salsa, and cheese for a delicious and portable vegetarian meal.
- Salad topping: Sprinkle the roasted potato salad over a bed of fresh salad greens, along with other vegetables, nuts, and seeds. It adds a flavorful and substantial component to the salad.
- Quinoa or grain bowl: Combine the roasted potato salad with cooked quinoa or your favorite grain, along with roasted vegetables and a protein source like beans or tofu. It creates a well-rounded vegetarian meal in a bowl.
- Taco or quesadilla filling: Use the roasted potato salad as a filling for vegetarian tacos or quesadillas. Add some cheese, hot sauce, and fresh herbs for extra flavor.
- Bruschetta topping: Spoon the roasted potato salad onto toasted baguette slices and serve as a vegetarian bruschetta. It makes for a tasty and satisfying appetizer or snack.
