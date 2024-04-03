Best Roasted Potato Salad Recipe. You’ll Bring it Everywhere!

A vibrant and flavorful roasted potato salad with fresh herbs, a delightful homemade dressing, and pistachios for a bit of crunch.

❤️ Why You Will Love This Recipe

This roasted potato salad recipe is packed with fresh and vibrant flavors.

Herbed potato salad is super easy to make. You only need to roast the potatoes, then toss everything together.

This healthy salad can be served as an appetizer, or side dish, and is filling and satisfying enough to be served as a main course. It makes a perfect salad for lunch or dinner!

Naturally gluten-free, vegetarian, soy-free, dairy-free, and easily made vegan and plant-based with one simple swap.

🌿 Ingredients and Substitutes

Potatoes: The main ingredient in the roasted potato salad, providing a hearty and filling base. I love to use Yukon gold potatoes, but any potato will work—red, Russett, you name it! I like the texture that keeping the skins on provides, but if you prefer your potatoes peeled, go for it.

Cucumber: Adds a refreshing crunch and coolness to the salad. Can be substituted with radishes for a similar effect.

Green onion: Provides a mild onion flavor and adds a vibrant touch. Substitutes like chives or shallots can be used.

Fresh herbs: Parsley and dill enhance the overall taste and aroma of the salad. Other herbs like cilantro, thyme, or oregano can be used depending on personal preference and availability.

Pistachios: Offer a delightful nutty crunch and richness to the salad. Other nuts like almonds or walnuts can be substituted.

Mayonnaise: Creates a creamy and tangy dressing for the salad. You can use vegan mayo (I do, as I actually prefer it!). Greek yogurt or sour cream can be used as healthier alternatives as well.

Mustard: Adds a tangy and slightly spicy flavor to the dressing. I like to use whole-grain brown mustard but feel free to swap it out for Dijon or any mustard you prefer.

Garlic: Infuses a pungent and savory taste into the salad. Garlic powder or minced shallots can be used if fresh garlic is not available.

Lemon juice: Provides a bright and citrusy acidity that balances the flavors. Substitutes like white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar can be used.

Sweetener: Balances the acidity and adds a touch of sweetness to the dressing. Honey, maple syrup, or agave nectar work great in this recipe.

Salt and pepper: Essential for seasoning and enhancing the flavors of the salad. Adjust to taste if needed.

Red pepper flakes: This optional ingredient adds a subtle spicy kick to the salad.

🔪 How to Make Roasted Potato Salad

RECIPE

Begin by roasting the potatoes in the oven until tender and crisp. Chop the veggies and make the dressing. When the potatoes are done roasting, toss everything together until well coated and combined. Serve the salad warm or place it in the refrigerator for at least a few hours to serve the salad fully chilled. Enjoy!

🍽️ Serving Ideas

Veggie burger accompaniment: Serve the roasted potato salad alongside veggie burgers or veggie patties. It adds a hearty and flavorful element to the meal.

🥗 More Delicious Salad Recipes

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

Photo credit: Kristen Wood