Best & Worst Cities for Singles (2024)

Finding love can be tough. While nearly 47% of the U.S. adult population is unmarried (never married, divorced, or widowed), according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 57% of single adults aren’t interested in a relationship or casual dating right now.
Finances are often a subject of debate within relationships, especially when it comes to sharing details about balances and transactions with a significant other. For more insight on how Americans share their financial information in a relationship, check out WalletHub’s Financial Secrets Survey.
To help America’s singles find love, WalletHub compared more than 182 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal.
Where you live can have a big impact on your love life – if a city has a high population of singles and is packed with activities that you’ll enjoy, then you’ll have a better chance to meet someone with similar interests and can go on higher-quality dates. In the current economy, a city that minimizes costs through inexpensive restaurants and venues, plus free things to do, is especially attractive.
— Cassandra Happe, WalletHub Analyst
Main Findings
Best Cities for Singles
|Overall Rank
|City
|Total Score
|Economics Rank
|Fun & Recreation Rank
|Dating Opportunities Rank
|1
|Seattle, WA
|63.88
|174
|5
|3
|2
|Las Vegas, NV
|63.64
|115
|1
|45
|3
|Denver, CO
|61.88
|128
|19
|6
|4
|Atlanta, GA
|61.29
|140
|10
|19
|5
|Austin, TX
|60.31
|120
|17
|21
|6
|Reno, NV
|60.19
|51
|35
|10
|7
|Tampa, FL
|60.17
|103
|13
|46
|8
|Madison, WI
|60.02
|94
|49
|2
|9
|Tucson, AZ
|59.97
|75
|21
|31
|10
|Portland, OR
|59.56
|170
|15
|13
|11
|Rapid City, SD
|59.50
|9
|110
|5
|12
|San Francisco, CA
|59.27
|177
|4
|32
|13
|Cincinnati, OH
|59.17
|67
|25
|34
|14
|Juneau, AK
|58.87
|113
|176
|1
|15
|San Diego, CA
|58.85
|172
|9
|28
|16
|Minneapolis, MN
|58.72
|118
|32
|8
|17
|Boise, ID
|58.70
|48
|39
|17
|18
|Pittsburgh, PA
|58.60
|83
|24
|36
|19
|Honolulu, HI
|58.55
|161
|7
|73
|20
|Portland, ME
|58.23
|143
|30
|14
|21
|Burlington, VT
|57.88
|99
|82
|4
|22
|Chicago, IL
|57.80
|168
|8
|72
|23
|Orlando, FL
|57.76
|158
|2
|108
|24
|Fargo, ND
|57.47
|1
|161
|24
|25
|Colorado Springs, CO
|57.45
|29
|34
|54
|26
|Phoenix, AZ
|57.29
|77
|37
|27
|27
|Columbia, SC
|57.12
|39
|61
|26
|28
|St. Louis, MO
|56.94
|78
|28
|55
|29
|Los Angeles, CA
|56.66
|176
|11
|39
|30
|Miami, FL
|56.25
|180
|6
|65
|31
|Lincoln, NE
|56.13
|40
|86
|22
|32
|West Valley City, UT
|55.49
|5
|169
|12
|33
|Salt Lake City, UT
|55.22
|53
|53
|63
|34
|Columbus, OH
|55.06
|54
|42
|77
|35
|Missoula, MT
|55.05
|60
|111
|23
|36
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|54.94
|16
|157
|29
|37
|Omaha, NE
|54.91
|21
|51
|91
|38
|Tempe, AZ
|54.90
|37
|55
|83
|39
|Las Cruces, NM
|54.84
|64
|107
|9
|40
|Scottsdale, AZ
|54.57
|102
|16
|135
|41
|Richmond, VA
|54.54
|87
|40
|68
|42
|Fontana, CA
|54.34
|114
|91
|49
|43
|Sioux Falls, SD
|54.29
|6
|156
|41
|44
|Spokane, WA
|54.19
|101
|96
|25
|45
|Albuquerque, NM
|54.03
|110
|36
|67
|46
|Rochester, NY
|53.96
|147
|80
|18
|46
|Casper, WY
|53.96
|27
|133
|42
|48
|Knoxville, TN
|53.89
|41
|83
|81
|49
|Charleston, SC
|53.85
|50
|20
|151
|50
|Jersey City, NJ
|53.76
|112
|68
|38
|51
|Billings, MT
|53.55
|24
|136
|52
|52
|Bismarck, ND
|53.55
|2
|166
|86
|53
|Chandler, AZ
|53.45
|13
|71
|98
|54
|Salem, OR
|53.30
|119
|148
|7
|55
|Sacramento, CA
|53.29
|145
|27
|88
|56
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|53.25
|163
|22
|95
|57
|New Orleans, LA
|53.16
|173
|14
|107
|58
|St. Paul, MN
|53.06
|93
|88
|44
|59
|Boston, MA
|53.00
|181
|18
|47
|60
|Houston, TX
|52.95
|144
|31
|82
|61
|Wichita, KS
|52.90
|14
|142
|64
|62
|Grand Rapids, MI
|52.83
|74
|79
|89
|63
|St. Petersburg, FL
|52.75
|65
|29
|139
|64
|Cleveland, OH
|52.70
|146
|60
|35
|65
|Tacoma, WA
|52.62
|141
|127
|20
|66
|Toledo, OH
|52.62
|82
|101
|51
|67
|Buffalo, NY
|52.60
|132
|62
|48
|68
|Worcester, MA
|52.53
|107
|125
|33
|69
|Huntington Beach, CA
|52.50
|124
|57
|76
|70
|Fayetteville, NC
|52.48
|100
|139
|30
|71
|Washington, DC
|52.39
|179
|12
|100
|72
|Des Moines, IA
|52.34
|28
|141
|58
|73
|Wilmington, DE
|52.25
|135
|97
|11
|74
|Anchorage, AK
|52.21
|127
|64
|56
|75
|Manchester, NH
|52.01
|167
|117
|15
|76
|Oklahoma City, OK
|52.00
|17
|72
|121
|77
|Lubbock, TX
|51.93
|3
|149
|93
|78
|Tallahassee, FL
|51.88
|30
|121
|94
|79
|Cheyenne, WY
|51.87
|43
|170
|50
|80
|Raleigh, NC
|51.85
|71
|44
|115
|81
|Springfield, MO
|51.75
|4
|130
|110
|82
|Philadelphia, PA
|51.75
|154
|23
|120
|83
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|51.74
|92
|85
|70
|84
|Glendale, AZ
|51.74
|52
|93
|90
|85
|El Paso, TX
|51.72
|56
|50
|122
|86
|San Jose, CA
|51.70
|160
|47
|57
|87
|San Antonio, TX
|51.65
|97
|45
|104
|88
|Nashville, TN
|51.63
|131
|26
|127
|89
|Nampa, ID
|51.34
|79
|137
|37
|90
|Ontario, CA
|51.32
|133
|128
|40
|91
|Mesa, AZ
|51.30
|31
|63
|111
|92
|New Haven, CT
|51.26
|125
|115
|53
|93
|San Bernardino, CA
|51.14
|157
|109
|43
|94
|Milwaukee, WI
|51.08
|130
|74
|69
|95
|Norfolk, VA
|50.92
|106
|94
|66
|96
|Modesto, CA
|50.88
|45
|105
|103
|97
|Corpus Christi, TX
|50.70
|76
|116
|85
|98
|Fresno, CA
|50.69
|89
|99
|84
|99
|Aurora, CO
|50.66
|46
|132
|80
|100
|Providence, RI
|50.63
|151
|73
|79
|101
|Virginia Beach, VA
|50.57
|63
|46
|143
|102
|Long Beach, CA
|50.55
|171
|33
|87
|103
|Nashua, NH
|50.54
|137
|123
|16
|104
|Dallas, TX
|50.51
|166
|38
|92
|105
|Tulsa, OK
|50.40
|22
|83
|134
|106
|Huntsville, AL
|50.34
|15
|120
|133
|107
|Santa Ana, CA
|50.27
|142
|90
|59
|108
|Irving, TX
|50.14
|73
|155
|62
|109
|Indianapolis, IN
|50.07
|47
|70
|136
|110
|Henderson, NV
|50.05
|34
|67
|132
|111
|Jacksonville, FL
|49.97
|59
|58
|142
|112
|Akron, OH
|49.86
|42
|153
|101
|113
|Riverside, CA
|49.84
|150
|78
|75
|114
|Louisville, KY
|49.81
|80
|52
|138
|115
|Gilbert, AZ
|49.76
|18
|92
|128
|116
|Garden Grove, CA
|49.71
|136
|104
|96
|117
|Fort Worth, TX
|49.59
|35
|54
|150
|118
|Oceanside, CA
|49.39
|139
|66
|102
|119
|North Las Vegas, NV
|49.33
|95
|143
|71
|120
|Oxnard, CA
|49.21
|155
|122
|60
|121
|Stockton, CA
|49.19
|58
|138
|105
|122
|Fort Wayne, IN
|49.17
|23
|124
|131
|123
|Detroit, MI
|49.16
|165
|81
|61
|124
|Amarillo, TX
|49.09
|7
|147
|147
|125
|Kansas City, MO
|49.05
|72
|76
|137
|126
|Baton Rouge, LA
|49.00
|96
|89
|117
|127
|Augusta, GA
|48.88
|117
|181
|74
|128
|Charlotte, NC
|48.75
|90
|48
|149
|129
|Vancouver, WA
|48.18
|149
|113
|99
|130
|Birmingham, AL
|48.12
|108
|100
|125
|131
|Overland Park, KS
|48.04
|36
|114
|144
|132
|Baltimore, MD
|48.02
|164
|43
|126
|133
|Bakersfield, CA
|48.01
|85
|87
|141
|134
|Moreno Valley, CA
|47.78
|152
|160
|78
|135
|Irvine, CA
|47.73
|156
|59
|118
|136
|Anaheim, CA
|47.41
|109
|69
|145
|137
|Gulfport, MS
|47.25
|86
|172
|106
|138
|Columbus, GA
|47.08
|61
|173
|123
|139
|Oakland, CA
|47.08
|175
|41
|114
|140
|Charleston, WV
|47.06
|66
|179
|112
|141
|Mobile, AL
|46.97
|32
|134
|153
|142
|Chula Vista, CA
|46.93
|169
|103
|97
|143
|Huntington, WV
|46.91
|25
|167
|140
|144
|New York, NY
|46.82
|182
|3
|167
|145
|Aurora, IL
|46.64
|123
|140
|116
|146
|Plano, TX
|46.31
|11
|77
|174
|147
|Newark, NJ
|46.13
|134
|108
|129
|148
|Arlington, TX
|46.10
|44
|112
|161
|149
|Chattanooga, TN
|45.87
|62
|102
|166
|150
|Cape Coral, FL
|45.73
|55
|95
|160
|151
|Lewiston, ME
|45.66
|111
|159
|109
|152
|Fremont, CA
|45.46
|129
|98
|146
|153
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|45.35
|8
|165
|163
|154
|Laredo, TX
|45.33
|10
|150
|159
|155
|Santa Clarita, CA
|45.30
|159
|129
|113
|156
|Newport News, VA
|45.28
|57
|152
|154
|157
|Fort Smith, AR
|45.19
|38
|180
|119
|158
|Durham, NC
|44.96
|20
|135
|172
|159
|Santa Rosa, CA
|44.70
|178
|65
|130
|160
|Garland, TX
|44.68
|49
|151
|155
|161
|Greensboro, NC
|44.68
|70
|75
|177
|162
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|44.34
|105
|118
|158
|163
|Shreveport, LA
|44.20
|88
|168
|156
|164
|South Burlington, VT
|43.94
|26
|175
|157
|165
|Memphis, TN
|43.89
|81
|146
|165
|166
|Chesapeake, VA
|43.70
|69
|144
|162
|167
|Peoria, AZ
|43.29
|19
|119
|178
|168
|Bridgeport, CT
|43.22
|148
|158
|124
|169
|Montgomery, AL
|43.09
|33
|171
|171
|170
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|42.51
|126
|106
|170
|171
|Grand Prairie, TX
|42.34
|84
|154
|168
|172
|Yonkers, NY
|42.23
|121
|145
|169
|173
|Winston-Salem, NC
|41.86
|104
|126
|176
|174
|Little Rock, AR
|41.77
|91
|177
|173
|175
|Hialeah, FL
|41.64
|153
|131
|164
|176
|Jackson, MS
|41.21
|98
|174
|175
|177
|Dover, DE
|41.21
|122
|178
|152
|178
|Pearl City, HI
|41.11
|138
|182
|148
|179
|Glendale, CA
|40.34
|162
|56
|181
|180
|Brownsville, TX
|39.62
|12
|162
|182
|181
|Warwick, RI
|38.53
|68
|164
|180
|182
|Columbia, MD
|38.32
|116
|163
|179
Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.
In-Depth Look at the Best Cities for Singles
Seattle, WA
Seattle is the best city overall for singles, offering tons of options when it comes to attractions, restaurants, social clubs and other venues for meeting singles or having a date. It is known for balancing bustling city attractions like the Space Needle and its music scene with plenty of outdoor activities like parks and beaches.
Seattle is one of the fastest-growing large cities in the U.S., and it scores very well on the “Community Well-Being Index,” which measures everything from public health and transportation to access to food and other key community resources. And if you’re looking to meet a partner who’s a good earner, Seattle has one of the highest median annual household incomes in the country, at $70,308 (adjusted for the cost of living). The city’s status as a tech hub helps fuel high local incomes and also leads to plenty of brainiacs in the dating pool.
Even though Seattle is the best city for singles overall, it’s far from the cheapest, with date activities like dining out or going to a movie costing more than in many other cities.
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas isn’t just for bachelor parties – it’s also the second-best city for singles to live in, boasting some of the best and most diverse nightlife options in the country as well as a pretty low crime rate relative to other cities. The most prominent activities for dating in Las Vegas tend to be those that draw large crowds – for example, the city has the second-most music festivals among the cities studied. It has the fifth-most attractions overall, too.
For those who like to drink, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find out that Las Vegas has one of the lowest average beer prices in the U.S. One good date idea is a trip to the theater – the price of two tickets is among the lowest in the nation.
If you fall in love with the city as much as with your partner, maybe you’ll even get hitched by an Elvis impersonator.
Denver, CO
The third-best city for singles in the U.S. is Denver, the Mile High City, which is a great option for singles looking for a partner who’s fit. The city is known for its proximity to the Rocky Mountains, but it also offers plenty of ways to stay in shape within its limits, with a large number of parks and fitness centers, plus good walkability.
Denver is a good city for online and mobile dating, with over 90% of the population having a broadband internet connection and a smartphone. Dating apps gained a boost in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and remain a common way for singles to find love. While breathing in the fresh mountain air in Denver, you might just find someone who takes your breath away.
***
Ask the Experts
The dating scene in each city is unique. In every situation, cost and budget will play a key role in your dating experience. We therefore turned to a panel of experts for advice on money, what makes a good city for singles and how to draw singles to those areas. Click on the experts’ profiles to read their bios and thoughts on the following key questions:
- With the rise of dating apps and therefore dates, what financial advice do you have targeted to singles on a budget?
- What should singles be looking for when choosing a city?
- Do you think virtual dating is a viable option for single people to save money and safely enjoy dating at the same time?
- When evaluating the best cities for singles, what are the top five indicators?
- Should local authorities work to make cities more attractive to singles? If so, how?
—
This post was previously published on Wallethub.com.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock