Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Best & Worst Cities for Singles (2024)

Best & Worst Cities for Singles (2024)

Seattle is the best city overall for singles, offering tons of options when it comes to attractions, restaurants, social clubs and other venues for meeting singles or having a date.

by Leave a Comment

 

Finding love can be tough. While nearly 47% of the U.S. adult population is unmarried (never married, divorced, or widowed), according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 57% of single adults aren’t interested in a relationship or casual dating right now.

Finances are often a subject of debate within relationships, especially when it comes to sharing details about balances and transactions with a significant other. For more insight on how Americans share their financial information in a relationship, check out WalletHub’s Financial Secrets Survey.

To help America’s singles find love, WalletHub compared more than 182 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal.

Where you live can have a big impact on your love life – if a city has a high population of singles and is packed with activities that you’ll enjoy, then you’ll have a better chance to meet someone with similar interests and can go on higher-quality dates. In the current economy, a city that minimizes costs through inexpensive restaurants and venues, plus free things to do, is especially attractive.

— Cassandra Happe, WalletHub Analyst

Main Findings

Source: WalletHub

Best Cities for Singles

Overall Rank City Total Score Economics Rank Fun & Recreation Rank Dating Opportunities Rank
1 Seattle, WA 63.88 174 5 3
2 Las Vegas, NV 63.64 115 1 45
3 Denver, CO 61.88 128 19 6
4 Atlanta, GA 61.29 140 10 19
5 Austin, TX 60.31 120 17 21
6 Reno, NV 60.19 51 35 10
7 Tampa, FL 60.17 103 13 46
8 Madison, WI 60.02 94 49 2
9 Tucson, AZ 59.97 75 21 31
10 Portland, OR 59.56 170 15 13
11 Rapid City, SD 59.50 9 110 5
12 San Francisco, CA 59.27 177 4 32
13 Cincinnati, OH 59.17 67 25 34
14 Juneau, AK 58.87 113 176 1
15 San Diego, CA 58.85 172 9 28
16 Minneapolis, MN 58.72 118 32 8
17 Boise, ID 58.70 48 39 17
18 Pittsburgh, PA 58.60 83 24 36
19 Honolulu, HI 58.55 161 7 73
20 Portland, ME 58.23 143 30 14
21 Burlington, VT 57.88 99 82 4
22 Chicago, IL 57.80 168 8 72
23 Orlando, FL 57.76 158 2 108
24 Fargo, ND 57.47 1 161 24
25 Colorado Springs, CO 57.45 29 34 54
26 Phoenix, AZ 57.29 77 37 27
27 Columbia, SC 57.12 39 61 26
28 St. Louis, MO 56.94 78 28 55
29 Los Angeles, CA 56.66 176 11 39
30 Miami, FL 56.25 180 6 65
31 Lincoln, NE 56.13 40 86 22
32 West Valley City, UT 55.49 5 169 12
33 Salt Lake City, UT 55.22 53 53 63
34 Columbus, OH 55.06 54 42 77
35 Missoula, MT 55.05 60 111 23
36 Cedar Rapids, IA 54.94 16 157 29
37 Omaha, NE 54.91 21 51 91
38 Tempe, AZ 54.90 37 55 83
39 Las Cruces, NM 54.84 64 107 9
40 Scottsdale, AZ 54.57 102 16 135
41 Richmond, VA 54.54 87 40 68
42 Fontana, CA 54.34 114 91 49
43 Sioux Falls, SD 54.29 6 156 41
44 Spokane, WA 54.19 101 96 25
45 Albuquerque, NM 54.03 110 36 67
46 Rochester, NY 53.96 147 80 18
46 Casper, WY 53.96 27 133 42
48 Knoxville, TN 53.89 41 83 81
49 Charleston, SC 53.85 50 20 151
50 Jersey City, NJ 53.76 112 68 38
51 Billings, MT 53.55 24 136 52
52 Bismarck, ND 53.55 2 166 86
53 Chandler, AZ 53.45 13 71 98
54 Salem, OR 53.30 119 148 7
55 Sacramento, CA 53.29 145 27 88
56 Fort Lauderdale, FL 53.25 163 22 95
57 New Orleans, LA 53.16 173 14 107
58 St. Paul, MN 53.06 93 88 44
59 Boston, MA 53.00 181 18 47
60 Houston, TX 52.95 144 31 82
61 Wichita, KS 52.90 14 142 64
62 Grand Rapids, MI 52.83 74 79 89
63 St. Petersburg, FL 52.75 65 29 139
64 Cleveland, OH 52.70 146 60 35
65 Tacoma, WA 52.62 141 127 20
66 Toledo, OH 52.62 82 101 51
67 Buffalo, NY 52.60 132 62 48
68 Worcester, MA 52.53 107 125 33
69 Huntington Beach, CA 52.50 124 57 76
70 Fayetteville, NC 52.48 100 139 30
71 Washington, DC 52.39 179 12 100
72 Des Moines, IA 52.34 28 141 58
73 Wilmington, DE 52.25 135 97 11
74 Anchorage, AK 52.21 127 64 56
75 Manchester, NH 52.01 167 117 15
76 Oklahoma City, OK 52.00 17 72 121
77 Lubbock, TX 51.93 3 149 93
78 Tallahassee, FL 51.88 30 121 94
79 Cheyenne, WY 51.87 43 170 50
80 Raleigh, NC 51.85 71 44 115
81 Springfield, MO 51.75 4 130 110
82 Philadelphia, PA 51.75 154 23 120
83 Lexington-Fayette, KY 51.74 92 85 70
84 Glendale, AZ 51.74 52 93 90
85 El Paso, TX 51.72 56 50 122
86 San Jose, CA 51.70 160 47 57
87 San Antonio, TX 51.65 97 45 104
88 Nashville, TN 51.63 131 26 127
89 Nampa, ID 51.34 79 137 37
90 Ontario, CA 51.32 133 128 40
91 Mesa, AZ 51.30 31 63 111
92 New Haven, CT 51.26 125 115 53
93 San Bernardino, CA 51.14 157 109 43
94 Milwaukee, WI 51.08 130 74 69
95 Norfolk, VA 50.92 106 94 66
96 Modesto, CA 50.88 45 105 103
97 Corpus Christi, TX 50.70 76 116 85
98 Fresno, CA 50.69 89 99 84
99 Aurora, CO 50.66 46 132 80
100 Providence, RI 50.63 151 73 79
101 Virginia Beach, VA 50.57 63 46 143
102 Long Beach, CA 50.55 171 33 87
103 Nashua, NH 50.54 137 123 16
104 Dallas, TX 50.51 166 38 92
105 Tulsa, OK 50.40 22 83 134
106 Huntsville, AL 50.34 15 120 133
107 Santa Ana, CA 50.27 142 90 59
108 Irving, TX 50.14 73 155 62
109 Indianapolis, IN 50.07 47 70 136
110 Henderson, NV 50.05 34 67 132
111 Jacksonville, FL 49.97 59 58 142
112 Akron, OH 49.86 42 153 101
113 Riverside, CA 49.84 150 78 75
114 Louisville, KY 49.81 80 52 138
115 Gilbert, AZ 49.76 18 92 128
116 Garden Grove, CA 49.71 136 104 96
117 Fort Worth, TX 49.59 35 54 150
118 Oceanside, CA 49.39 139 66 102
119 North Las Vegas, NV 49.33 95 143 71
120 Oxnard, CA 49.21 155 122 60
121 Stockton, CA 49.19 58 138 105
122 Fort Wayne, IN 49.17 23 124 131
123 Detroit, MI 49.16 165 81 61
124 Amarillo, TX 49.09 7 147 147
125 Kansas City, MO 49.05 72 76 137
126 Baton Rouge, LA 49.00 96 89 117
127 Augusta, GA 48.88 117 181 74
128 Charlotte, NC 48.75 90 48 149
129 Vancouver, WA 48.18 149 113 99
130 Birmingham, AL 48.12 108 100 125
131 Overland Park, KS 48.04 36 114 144
132 Baltimore, MD 48.02 164 43 126
133 Bakersfield, CA 48.01 85 87 141
134 Moreno Valley, CA 47.78 152 160 78
135 Irvine, CA 47.73 156 59 118
136 Anaheim, CA 47.41 109 69 145
137 Gulfport, MS 47.25 86 172 106
138 Columbus, GA 47.08 61 173 123
139 Oakland, CA 47.08 175 41 114
140 Charleston, WV 47.06 66 179 112
141 Mobile, AL 46.97 32 134 153
142 Chula Vista, CA 46.93 169 103 97
143 Huntington, WV 46.91 25 167 140
144 New York, NY 46.82 182 3 167
145 Aurora, IL 46.64 123 140 116
146 Plano, TX 46.31 11 77 174
147 Newark, NJ 46.13 134 108 129
148 Arlington, TX 46.10 44 112 161
149 Chattanooga, TN 45.87 62 102 166
150 Cape Coral, FL 45.73 55 95 160
151 Lewiston, ME 45.66 111 159 109
152 Fremont, CA 45.46 129 98 146
153 Port St. Lucie, FL 45.35 8 165 163
154 Laredo, TX 45.33 10 150 159
155 Santa Clarita, CA 45.30 159 129 113
156 Newport News, VA 45.28 57 152 154
157 Fort Smith, AR 45.19 38 180 119
158 Durham, NC 44.96 20 135 172
159 Santa Rosa, CA 44.70 178 65 130
160 Garland, TX 44.68 49 151 155
161 Greensboro, NC 44.68 70 75 177
162 Pembroke Pines, FL 44.34 105 118 158
163 Shreveport, LA 44.20 88 168 156
164 South Burlington, VT 43.94 26 175 157
165 Memphis, TN 43.89 81 146 165
166 Chesapeake, VA 43.70 69 144 162
167 Peoria, AZ 43.29 19 119 178
168 Bridgeport, CT 43.22 148 158 124
169 Montgomery, AL 43.09 33 171 171
170 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 42.51 126 106 170
171 Grand Prairie, TX 42.34 84 154 168
172 Yonkers, NY 42.23 121 145 169
173 Winston-Salem, NC 41.86 104 126 176
174 Little Rock, AR 41.77 91 177 173
175 Hialeah, FL 41.64 153 131 164
176 Jackson, MS 41.21 98 174 175
177 Dover, DE 41.21 122 178 152
178 Pearl City, HI 41.11 138 182 148
179 Glendale, CA 40.34 162 56 181
180 Brownsville, TX 39.62 12 162 182
181 Warwick, RI 38.53 68 164 180
182 Columbia, MD 38.32 116 163 179

Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In-Depth Look at the Best Cities for Singles

Seattle, WA

Seattle is the best city overall for singles, offering tons of options when it comes to attractions, restaurants, social clubs and other venues for meeting singles or having a date. It is known for balancing bustling city attractions like the Space Needle and its music scene with plenty of outdoor activities like parks and beaches.

Seattle is one of the fastest-growing large cities in the U.S., and it scores very well on the “Community Well-Being Index,” which measures everything from public health and transportation to access to food and other key community resources. And if you’re looking to meet a partner who’s a good earner, Seattle has one of the highest median annual household incomes in the country, at $70,308 (adjusted for the cost of living). The city’s status as a tech hub helps fuel high local incomes and also leads to plenty of brainiacs in the dating pool.

Even though Seattle is the best city for singles overall, it’s far from the cheapest, with date activities like dining out or going to a movie costing more than in many other cities.

Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas isn’t just for bachelor parties – it’s also the second-best city for singles to live in, boasting some of the best and most diverse nightlife options in the country as well as a pretty low crime rate relative to other cities. The most prominent activities for dating in Las Vegas tend to be those that draw large crowds – for example, the city has the second-most music festivals among the cities studied. It has the fifth-most attractions overall, too.

For those who like to drink, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find out that Las Vegas has one of the lowest average beer prices in the U.S. One good date idea is a trip to the theater – the price of two tickets is among the lowest in the nation.

If you fall in love with the city as much as with your partner, maybe you’ll even get hitched by an Elvis impersonator.

Denver, CO

The third-best city for singles in the U.S. is Denver, the Mile High City, which is a great option for singles looking for a partner who’s fit. The city is known for its proximity to the Rocky Mountains, but it also offers plenty of ways to stay in shape within its limits, with a large number of parks and fitness centers, plus good walkability.

Denver is a good city for online and mobile dating, with over 90% of the population having a broadband internet connection and a smartphone. Dating apps gained a boost in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and remain a common way for singles to find love. While breathing in the fresh mountain air in Denver, you might just find someone who takes your breath away.

***

Screenshots taken from wallethub.com

Ask the Experts

The dating scene in each city is unique. In every situation, cost and budget will play a key role in your dating experience. We therefore turned to a panel of experts for advice on money, what makes a good city for singles and how to draw singles to those areas. Click on the experts’ profiles to read their bios and thoughts on the following key questions:

  1. With the rise of dating apps and therefore dates, what financial advice do you have targeted to singles on a budget?
  2. What should singles be looking for when choosing a city?
  3. Do you think virtual dating is a viable option for single people to save money and safely enjoy dating at the same time?
  4. When evaluating the best cities for singles, what are the top five indicators?
  5. Should local authorities work to make cities more attractive to singles? If so, how?

 

This post was previously published on Wallethub.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Diana Polk

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x