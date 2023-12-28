Best & Worst Cities for Singles (2024)

Finding love can be tough. While nearly 47% of the U.S. adult population is unmarried (never married, divorced, or widowed), according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 57% of single adults aren’t interested in a relationship or casual dating right now.

To help America’s singles find love, WalletHub compared more than 182 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal.

Where you live can have a big impact on your love life – if a city has a high population of singles and is packed with activities that you’ll enjoy, then you’ll have a better chance to meet someone with similar interests and can go on higher-quality dates. In the current economy, a city that minimizes costs through inexpensive restaurants and venues, plus free things to do, is especially attractive. — Cassandra Happe, WalletHub Analyst

Main Findings

Best Cities for Singles

Overall Rank City Total Score Economics Rank Fun & Recreation Rank Dating Opportunities Rank 1 Seattle, WA 63.88 174 5 3 2 Las Vegas, NV 63.64 115 1 45 3 Denver, CO 61.88 128 19 6 4 Atlanta, GA 61.29 140 10 19 5 Austin, TX 60.31 120 17 21 6 Reno, NV 60.19 51 35 10 7 Tampa, FL 60.17 103 13 46 8 Madison, WI 60.02 94 49 2 9 Tucson, AZ 59.97 75 21 31 10 Portland, OR 59.56 170 15 13 11 Rapid City, SD 59.50 9 110 5 12 San Francisco, CA 59.27 177 4 32 13 Cincinnati, OH 59.17 67 25 34 14 Juneau, AK 58.87 113 176 1 15 San Diego, CA 58.85 172 9 28 16 Minneapolis, MN 58.72 118 32 8 17 Boise, ID 58.70 48 39 17 18 Pittsburgh, PA 58.60 83 24 36 19 Honolulu, HI 58.55 161 7 73 20 Portland, ME 58.23 143 30 14 21 Burlington, VT 57.88 99 82 4 22 Chicago, IL 57.80 168 8 72 23 Orlando, FL 57.76 158 2 108 24 Fargo, ND 57.47 1 161 24 25 Colorado Springs, CO 57.45 29 34 54 26 Phoenix, AZ 57.29 77 37 27 27 Columbia, SC 57.12 39 61 26 28 St. Louis, MO 56.94 78 28 55 29 Los Angeles, CA 56.66 176 11 39 30 Miami, FL 56.25 180 6 65 31 Lincoln, NE 56.13 40 86 22 32 West Valley City, UT 55.49 5 169 12 33 Salt Lake City, UT 55.22 53 53 63 34 Columbus, OH 55.06 54 42 77 35 Missoula, MT 55.05 60 111 23 36 Cedar Rapids, IA 54.94 16 157 29 37 Omaha, NE 54.91 21 51 91 38 Tempe, AZ 54.90 37 55 83 39 Las Cruces, NM 54.84 64 107 9 40 Scottsdale, AZ 54.57 102 16 135 41 Richmond, VA 54.54 87 40 68 42 Fontana, CA 54.34 114 91 49 43 Sioux Falls, SD 54.29 6 156 41 44 Spokane, WA 54.19 101 96 25 45 Albuquerque, NM 54.03 110 36 67 46 Rochester, NY 53.96 147 80 18 46 Casper, WY 53.96 27 133 42 48 Knoxville, TN 53.89 41 83 81 49 Charleston, SC 53.85 50 20 151 50 Jersey City, NJ 53.76 112 68 38 51 Billings, MT 53.55 24 136 52 52 Bismarck, ND 53.55 2 166 86 53 Chandler, AZ 53.45 13 71 98 54 Salem, OR 53.30 119 148 7 55 Sacramento, CA 53.29 145 27 88 56 Fort Lauderdale, FL 53.25 163 22 95 57 New Orleans, LA 53.16 173 14 107 58 St. Paul, MN 53.06 93 88 44 59 Boston, MA 53.00 181 18 47 60 Houston, TX 52.95 144 31 82 61 Wichita, KS 52.90 14 142 64 62 Grand Rapids, MI 52.83 74 79 89 63 St. Petersburg, FL 52.75 65 29 139 64 Cleveland, OH 52.70 146 60 35 65 Tacoma, WA 52.62 141 127 20 66 Toledo, OH 52.62 82 101 51 67 Buffalo, NY 52.60 132 62 48 68 Worcester, MA 52.53 107 125 33 69 Huntington Beach, CA 52.50 124 57 76 70 Fayetteville, NC 52.48 100 139 30 71 Washington, DC 52.39 179 12 100 72 Des Moines, IA 52.34 28 141 58 73 Wilmington, DE 52.25 135 97 11 74 Anchorage, AK 52.21 127 64 56 75 Manchester, NH 52.01 167 117 15 76 Oklahoma City, OK 52.00 17 72 121 77 Lubbock, TX 51.93 3 149 93 78 Tallahassee, FL 51.88 30 121 94 79 Cheyenne, WY 51.87 43 170 50 80 Raleigh, NC 51.85 71 44 115 81 Springfield, MO 51.75 4 130 110 82 Philadelphia, PA 51.75 154 23 120 83 Lexington-Fayette, KY 51.74 92 85 70 84 Glendale, AZ 51.74 52 93 90 85 El Paso, TX 51.72 56 50 122 86 San Jose, CA 51.70 160 47 57 87 San Antonio, TX 51.65 97 45 104 88 Nashville, TN 51.63 131 26 127 89 Nampa, ID 51.34 79 137 37 90 Ontario, CA 51.32 133 128 40 91 Mesa, AZ 51.30 31 63 111 92 New Haven, CT 51.26 125 115 53 93 San Bernardino, CA 51.14 157 109 43 94 Milwaukee, WI 51.08 130 74 69 95 Norfolk, VA 50.92 106 94 66 96 Modesto, CA 50.88 45 105 103 97 Corpus Christi, TX 50.70 76 116 85 98 Fresno, CA 50.69 89 99 84 99 Aurora, CO 50.66 46 132 80 100 Providence, RI 50.63 151 73 79 101 Virginia Beach, VA 50.57 63 46 143 102 Long Beach, CA 50.55 171 33 87 103 Nashua, NH 50.54 137 123 16 104 Dallas, TX 50.51 166 38 92 105 Tulsa, OK 50.40 22 83 134 106 Huntsville, AL 50.34 15 120 133 107 Santa Ana, CA 50.27 142 90 59 108 Irving, TX 50.14 73 155 62 109 Indianapolis, IN 50.07 47 70 136 110 Henderson, NV 50.05 34 67 132 111 Jacksonville, FL 49.97 59 58 142 112 Akron, OH 49.86 42 153 101 113 Riverside, CA 49.84 150 78 75 114 Louisville, KY 49.81 80 52 138 115 Gilbert, AZ 49.76 18 92 128 116 Garden Grove, CA 49.71 136 104 96 117 Fort Worth, TX 49.59 35 54 150 118 Oceanside, CA 49.39 139 66 102 119 North Las Vegas, NV 49.33 95 143 71 120 Oxnard, CA 49.21 155 122 60 121 Stockton, CA 49.19 58 138 105 122 Fort Wayne, IN 49.17 23 124 131 123 Detroit, MI 49.16 165 81 61 124 Amarillo, TX 49.09 7 147 147 125 Kansas City, MO 49.05 72 76 137 126 Baton Rouge, LA 49.00 96 89 117 127 Augusta, GA 48.88 117 181 74 128 Charlotte, NC 48.75 90 48 149 129 Vancouver, WA 48.18 149 113 99 130 Birmingham, AL 48.12 108 100 125 131 Overland Park, KS 48.04 36 114 144 132 Baltimore, MD 48.02 164 43 126 133 Bakersfield, CA 48.01 85 87 141 134 Moreno Valley, CA 47.78 152 160 78 135 Irvine, CA 47.73 156 59 118 136 Anaheim, CA 47.41 109 69 145 137 Gulfport, MS 47.25 86 172 106 138 Columbus, GA 47.08 61 173 123 139 Oakland, CA 47.08 175 41 114 140 Charleston, WV 47.06 66 179 112 141 Mobile, AL 46.97 32 134 153 142 Chula Vista, CA 46.93 169 103 97 143 Huntington, WV 46.91 25 167 140 144 New York, NY 46.82 182 3 167 145 Aurora, IL 46.64 123 140 116 146 Plano, TX 46.31 11 77 174 147 Newark, NJ 46.13 134 108 129 148 Arlington, TX 46.10 44 112 161 149 Chattanooga, TN 45.87 62 102 166 150 Cape Coral, FL 45.73 55 95 160 151 Lewiston, ME 45.66 111 159 109 152 Fremont, CA 45.46 129 98 146 153 Port St. Lucie, FL 45.35 8 165 163 154 Laredo, TX 45.33 10 150 159 155 Santa Clarita, CA 45.30 159 129 113 156 Newport News, VA 45.28 57 152 154 157 Fort Smith, AR 45.19 38 180 119 158 Durham, NC 44.96 20 135 172 159 Santa Rosa, CA 44.70 178 65 130 160 Garland, TX 44.68 49 151 155 161 Greensboro, NC 44.68 70 75 177 162 Pembroke Pines, FL 44.34 105 118 158 163 Shreveport, LA 44.20 88 168 156 164 South Burlington, VT 43.94 26 175 157 165 Memphis, TN 43.89 81 146 165 166 Chesapeake, VA 43.70 69 144 162 167 Peoria, AZ 43.29 19 119 178 168 Bridgeport, CT 43.22 148 158 124 169 Montgomery, AL 43.09 33 171 171 170 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 42.51 126 106 170 171 Grand Prairie, TX 42.34 84 154 168 172 Yonkers, NY 42.23 121 145 169 173 Winston-Salem, NC 41.86 104 126 176 174 Little Rock, AR 41.77 91 177 173 175 Hialeah, FL 41.64 153 131 164 176 Jackson, MS 41.21 98 174 175 177 Dover, DE 41.21 122 178 152 178 Pearl City, HI 41.11 138 182 148 179 Glendale, CA 40.34 162 56 181 180 Brownsville, TX 39.62 12 162 182 181 Warwick, RI 38.53 68 164 180 182 Columbia, MD 38.32 116 163 179

Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

In-Depth Look at the Best Cities for Singles

Seattle, WA

Seattle is the best city overall for singles, offering tons of options when it comes to attractions, restaurants, social clubs and other venues for meeting singles or having a date. It is known for balancing bustling city attractions like the Space Needle and its music scene with plenty of outdoor activities like parks and beaches.

Seattle is one of the fastest-growing large cities in the U.S., and it scores very well on the “Community Well-Being Index,” which measures everything from public health and transportation to access to food and other key community resources. And if you’re looking to meet a partner who’s a good earner, Seattle has one of the highest median annual household incomes in the country, at $70,308 (adjusted for the cost of living). The city’s status as a tech hub helps fuel high local incomes and also leads to plenty of brainiacs in the dating pool.

Even though Seattle is the best city for singles overall, it’s far from the cheapest, with date activities like dining out or going to a movie costing more than in many other cities.

Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas isn’t just for bachelor parties – it’s also the second-best city for singles to live in, boasting some of the best and most diverse nightlife options in the country as well as a pretty low crime rate relative to other cities. The most prominent activities for dating in Las Vegas tend to be those that draw large crowds – for example, the city has the second-most music festivals among the cities studied. It has the fifth-most attractions overall, too.

For those who like to drink, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find out that Las Vegas has one of the lowest average beer prices in the U.S. One good date idea is a trip to the theater – the price of two tickets is among the lowest in the nation.

If you fall in love with the city as much as with your partner, maybe you’ll even get hitched by an Elvis impersonator.

Denver, CO

The third-best city for singles in the U.S. is Denver, the Mile High City, which is a great option for singles looking for a partner who’s fit. The city is known for its proximity to the Rocky Mountains, but it also offers plenty of ways to stay in shape within its limits, with a large number of parks and fitness centers, plus good walkability.

Denver is a good city for online and mobile dating, with over 90% of the population having a broadband internet connection and a smartphone. Dating apps gained a boost in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and remain a common way for singles to find love. While breathing in the fresh mountain air in Denver, you might just find someone who takes your breath away.

***

Ask the Experts

The dating scene in each city is unique. In every situation, cost and budget will play a key role in your dating experience. We therefore turned to a panel of experts for advice on money, what makes a good city for singles and how to draw singles to those areas. Click on the experts’ profiles to read their bios and thoughts on the following key questions:

With the rise of dating apps and therefore dates, what financial advice do you have targeted to singles on a budget? What should singles be looking for when choosing a city? Do you think virtual dating is a viable option for single people to save money and safely enjoy dating at the same time? When evaluating the best cities for singles, what are the top five indicators? Should local authorities work to make cities more attractive to singles? If so, how?

This post was previously published on Wallethub.com.

