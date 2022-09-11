Bill Russell: Sports Icon and Civil Rights Activist (1934-2022)

The recent death of Bill Russell marks the passing of a storied era in professional basketball. The decision by the Boston Celtics to retire his jersey speaks to his many accomplishments on and off the basketball court. The NBA will retire Russell’s jersey number six across the NBA leagues, making him the first player in history to receive the honor. It is a historic move by the federation that aims to make the league inclusive for people of all races. The league will have a commemorative patch displayed on the right shoulder of the teams’ jerseys. Basketball courts will also exhibit a clover-shaped logo near the scorer’s table with the number six on the sideline.

William Felton Russell, also known as Bill Russell, was born in West Monroe, Louisiana in 1934. His family, as a result of the Great Migration, moved to Oakland, California. In his freshman year at McClymonds High School in Oakland, his basketball coach, George Powells, recognized his athletic potential. A few years later, he was awarded a sports scholarship from Hal DeJulio, a University of San Francisco recruiter. It proved to be a pivotal turning point in Russell’s career. Russell participated in track and field events, mostly high jump. His excelled in basketball. In 1955, he was the NCAA’s most valuable player. He averaging 20.7 points per game and 20.3 rebounds per game. In 1956, Russell was drafted into the NBA. Prior to his NBA rookie year, he participated in the 1956 Summer Olympics. He played a pivotal role in elevating the U.S. team to the gold medal.

During his professional career, Russell achieved several titles and awards that made him a legendary basketball figure. He won 11 NBA titles, the highest by any player, 12 NBA All-Star, and five NBA Most Valuable Player awards. In addition, he was the first Black head coach of America’s national basketball team that won a gold medal in the Summer Olympics in 1956.

Russell also led the San Francisco Dons to two consecutive NCAA championships. He was recognized at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975 as a player. Later, he was again inducted as a coach in 2021.

Bill received an honorary doctorate from Suffolk University in Boston, Massachusetts in 2007. He also received honorary degrees from Harvard University and Dartmouth College in 2007 and 2009, respectively. Moreover, the Academy of Achievement awarded him the Golden Plate Award in 2008.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserves to be honored in a unique and historic way,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“Bill’s actions on and off the court throughout his life helped improve generations of players, and for that, we will be forever grateful. We are proud to continue to celebrate his life and legacy alongside the league,” Silver added.

“This is a momentous honor reserved for one of the greatest champions ever to play the game,” Tamika Tremaglio, NBPA executive director, said in a statement.

In addition to being a basketball star, Russell was a vocal civil rights activist. He fought against racial segregation in the United States in 1963 and advocated for Muhammad Ali. He also accused the NBA of deliberately excluding talented Black players in the 1950s. As one of the first Black players on the Celtics, Russell endured constant harassment and racial threats.

In 2010, Bill Russell was honored by former US President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal for Freedom for his excellence and dedication to the civil rights movement.

As an athlete and civil rights activist, Bill Russell embodied the best of the nation’s social justice and athletic traditions.

