Black Studies and Black Liberation

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

This informational blog focuses on Black Studies resources that have played an important role in the Black liberation struggle.

by Leave a Comment

 

Note: This informational blog is compiled by and reprinted with permission by Abdul Alkalimat, PhD 

 

Langston Hughes at UCLA 1967
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Px5hwNCs9ss

Harlem and Columbia University Strike, Bill Sales
https://www.democracynow.org/2008/4/25/forty_years_after_historic_columbia_strike

Alabama by John Coltrane Quartet
https://musicaficionado.blog/2016/04/14/alabama-by-john-coltrane/

Merritt College and the Black Panther Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54wYflGYMrw

Amiri Baraka: Revolutionary Poet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7uCm6bT6Os&feature=emb_title

Jacob Lawrence and Black History as Art
https://www.moma.org/calendar/exhibitions/1495

Max Roach – We Insist!~ Freedom Now Suite
https://youtu.be/8Zyw4TWbgtE`
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAzTCfZod4c

Civil Rights Movement Archive
https://www.crmvet.org/

Lectures by Abdul Alkalimat
http://alkalimat.org/audioviz.html#intro

Sun Ra Lecture at University of California – Berkeley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Px5hwNCs9ss

Freedom Archives
https://freedomarchives.org/

This post was previously published on Historian Speaks.

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

