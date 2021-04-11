Black Studies and Black Liberation

This informational blog focuses on Black Studies resources that have played an important role in the Black liberation struggle.
Note: This informational blog is compiled by and reprinted with permission by Abdul Alkalimat, PhD
Langston Hughes at UCLA 1967
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Px5hwNCs9ss
Harlem and Columbia University Strike, Bill Sales
https://www.democracynow.org/2008/4/25/forty_years_after_historic_columbia_strike
Alabama by John Coltrane Quartet
https://musicaficionado.blog/2016/04/14/alabama-by-john-coltrane/
Merritt College and the Black Panther Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54wYflGYMrw
Amiri Baraka: Revolutionary Poet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7uCm6bT6Os&feature=emb_title
Jacob Lawrence and Black History as Art
https://www.moma.org/calendar/exhibitions/1495
Max Roach – We Insist!~ Freedom Now Suite
https://youtu.be/8Zyw4TWbgtE`
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAzTCfZod4c
Civil Rights Movement Archive
https://www.crmvet.org/
Lectures by Abdul Alkalimat
http://alkalimat.org/audioviz.html#intro
Sun Ra Lecture at University of California – Berkeley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Px5hwNCs9ss
Freedom Archives
https://freedomarchives.org/
