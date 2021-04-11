Black Studies and Black Liberation

This informational blog focuses on Black Studies resources that have played an important role in the Black liberation struggle.

Note: This informational blog is compiled by and reprinted with permission by Abdul Alkalimat, PhD

Langston Hughes at UCLA 1967

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Px5hwNCs9ss

Harlem and Columbia University Strike, Bill Sales

https://www.democracynow.org/2008/4/25/forty_years_after_historic_columbia_strike

Alabama by John Coltrane Quartet

https://musicaficionado.blog/2016/04/14/alabama-by-john-coltrane/

Merritt College and the Black Panther Party

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54wYflGYMrw

Amiri Baraka: Revolutionary Poet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7uCm6bT6Os&feature=emb_title

Jacob Lawrence and Black History as Art

https://www.moma.org/calendar/exhibitions/1495

Max Roach – We Insist!~ Freedom Now Suite

https://youtu.be/8Zyw4TWbgtE`

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAzTCfZod4c

Civil Rights Movement Archive

https://www.crmvet.org/

Lectures by Abdul Alkalimat

http://alkalimat.org/audioviz.html#intro

Sun Ra Lecture at University of California – Berkeley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Px5hwNCs9ss

Freedom Archives

https://freedomarchives.org/

This post was previously published on Historian Speaks.

