Black Women and the Biden Administration

This informational blog provides information about the Black women who are serving in the Biden Administration. By no means comprehensive, it highlights the historic role these women are playing in shaping the policy priorities of the nation.
Marcia Fudge
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Congressman Marcia Fudge (Biography)
https://fudge.house.gov/biography
Senate Committee confirms Marcia Fudge as HUD Secretary (Housing Wire, 2/8/2021)
https://www.housingwire.com/articles/senate-committee-confirms-marcia-fudge-as-hud-secretary/
Kristen Clarke
Assistant Attorney General, Civil Rights Division
Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
https://lawyerscommittee.org/staff/kristen-clarke/
Durbin Discusses Justice Department Priorities with Kristen Clarke, Nominee for Assistant Attorney General for DOJ Civil Rights Division (Committee for the Judiciary)
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/press/dem/releases/durbin-discusses-justice-department-priorities-with-kristen-clarke-nominee-for-assistant-attorney-general-for-doj-civil-rights-division
Cecilia Rouse
Council of Economic Affairs Chairperson
Cecilia Elena Rose (Princeton School of Public and International Affairs)
https://spia.princeton.edu/faculty/rouse
Senate Confirms Cecilia Rouse as the first Black chair of White House economic council (New York Times, 2/2/2021)
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/02/us/politics/cecilia-rouse-economic-council.html
Joelle Gambe
National Economic Council
Aluma Joelle Gamble goes from Westwood to the White House (UCLA Newsroom, 2/4/2021)
https://newsroom.ucla.edu/stories/UCLA-alumna-joelle-gamble-biden-administration
Susan Rice
White House Domestic Policy Director
Taking on a New Role, Susan Rice is Asserting Herself (New York Times, 3/5/2021)
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/05/us/politics/susan-rice-domestic-policy-council.html
American University School of International Service (Faculty)
https://www.american.edu/sis/faculty/srice.cfm
Shuwanza Goff
Deputy Director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs
From the House to the White House: Ex-Hoyer aide relishes new role (Roll Call, 2/28/2021)
https://www.rollcall.com/2021/01/28/shuwanza-goff-from-house-to-the-white-house-ex-hoyer-aide-relishes-new-role/
Karine Jean-Pierre
White House Deputy Press Secretary
Karine Jean-Pierre (Personal Website)
http://www.karinejean-pierre.com/
Karine Jean-Pierre, Black Queer Woman, Named to Historic Post in the White House (them. 11/30/2020)
https://www.them.us/story/karine-jean-pierre-black-queer-woman-biden-harris-communications-team
Symone Sanders
Vice President’s spokesperson
Symone D. Sanders (Personal Website)
https://www.symonedsanders.com/
Omaha’s Symone Sanders will be chief spokesman for VP-elect Kamala Harris (Omaha World Herald, 11/30/2020)
https://omaha.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/omahas-symone-sanders-will-be-chief-spokeswoman-for-vp-elect-kamala-harris/article_0c8e95f0-b6fc-51b3-983a-593bc7d9c2e3.html
Brenda Mallory
Council on Environmental Quality Chairperson
Environmental Law Institute (Official Website)
https://www.eli.org/bios/brenda-mallory
Biden to Nominate Brenda Malory to Run Council on Environmental Quality (NPR, 12/17/2020)
https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/17/947355441/biden-to-nominate-brenda-mallory-to-run-council-on-environmental-quality
Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith
Co-Chair of Biden’s Coronavirus Task Force
Marcella Nunez-Smith, MD, MHS Named Director of Center for Community Engagement and Health Equity for Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital (Yale School of Medicine, July 16, 2020)
https://medicine.yale.edu/news-article/25952/
Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith Takes Aim at Racial Gaps in Health Care (New York Times, 1/8/2021)
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/08/health/coronavirus-marcella-nunez-smith.html
This post was previously published on Historian Speaks.
Photo credit: iStock
