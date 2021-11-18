Boys and Sports

Modern Manhood: The Podcast

What is it about sports….and boys? There’s a time when a lot of boys start, continue, and play sports. Yet this is not just an activity, it can be an identity, a career, and a means to an end. Sports are a cultural landscape and today we’ll tackle how masculinity plays into how sports get played. Through a gender, class, and racial lens. This episode includes the voices of writer Keith Gessen, masculinity scholar Dr. Michael Kehler, and researcher Dr. Scott Brooks.

EPISODE NOTES https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/16/magazine/sports-children-kids.html (Keith Gessen NYT Article) https://www.amazon.ca/Black-Cant-Shoot-Scott-Brooks/dp/022621141X (Dr Brook’s Book ‘Black Men Can’t Shoot”)

This podcast will mostly concentrate on the systemic issues, struggles, and hopes for masculinities. With a pro-feminist viewpoint, we’ll investigate how masculinity has changed throughout our lives and what the future looks like for gender. This podcast is supported by NextGenMen (nextgenmen.ca) and the Alberta Podcast Network.

