Boys and Their Toys

I guess you could say it hurts my feelings a little — but I sit back and try to understand. I have spent so much money on him; I’ve totally spoiled him from the beginning, and he has put in his share too. He takes me out to eat and to see a movie once in a while. But now he finally has extra money to blow on things, and it’s all about stuff he wants. I have been so selfless with my money, and despite my generosity (which I would do all over again even if I didn’t get anything in return), when we go to the mall, and he has money to burn — he spends it all on himself.
Yes, it does hurt my feelings that he’s not as considerate as I wish he were sometimes.
. . .
Can you describe your relationship with money in five words or less?
Here’s my ground-breaking response: Money — it comes and goes. (Just like relationships.)
—
***
—
