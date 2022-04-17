Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Boys and Their Toys

Boys and Their Toys

A lesson in selfishness and healthy boundaries.

I guess you could say it hurts my feelings a little — but I sit back and try to understand. I have spent so much money on him; I’ve totally spoiled him from the beginning, and he has put in his share too. He takes me out to eat and to see a movie once in a while. But now he finally has extra money to blow on things, and it’s all about stuff he wants. I have been so selfless with my money, and despite my generosity (which I would do all over again even if I didn’t get anything in return), when we go to the mall, and he has money to burn — he spends it all on himself.

Yes, it does hurt my feelings that he’s not as considerate as I wish he were sometimes.

Can you describe your relationship with money in five words or less?

Here’s my ground-breaking response: Money — it comes and goes. (Just like relationships.)

This post was previously published on Unwritten Journal.

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

About Divina Grey

Divina Grey is a ferocious woman and mother rebuilding her life one article at a time. She likes ten-mile bike rides, singing and playing her guitar, an invigorating workout, and a cup of coffee so decadent she can feel the frothiness in her bones. She has stockpiled a collection of journals in an elegant wooden chest and is oozing with gratitude for the chance to share her staggering long-time love of writing with the world.

