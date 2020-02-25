Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Brenna Twohy – ‘What I’ve Learned About Trauma’

Brenna Twohy – ‘What I’ve Learned About Trauma’

“Trauma sends you letters, without warning, for the rest of your life, usually disguised as something else.”

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
What I’ve learned about trauma
00:05
It isn’t as easy as being something that happened to you
00:11
a package you opened once
00:13
You will wake up in a new zip code, have to wander your way home
00:19
Carry a few of the things you love to this new place you live in now
00:24
So you buy throw pillows you put up twinkle lights and have a big celebration
00:30
Point at the open windows and tell everyone who has ever seen you crying look
00:36
Look how I have not caged myself
00:39
Look what I have built out of two paint buckets and the blessing of my still here body
00:45
But trauma leans into the bark art
00:49
Spills a drink on the new rug breaks off the door handle on his way out trauma
00:54
Sends you letters without warning for the rest of your life. Just so you remember
00:59
Trauma knows exactly where you live
01:02
Who did you think
01:04
built the house?

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.