Brenna Twohy – ‘What I’ve Learned About Trauma’

00:01 What I’ve learned about trauma

00:05 It isn’t as easy as being something that happened to you

00:11 a package you opened once

00:13 You will wake up in a new zip code, have to wander your way home

00:19 Carry a few of the things you love to this new place you live in now

00:24 So you buy throw pillows you put up twinkle lights and have a big celebration

00:30 Point at the open windows and tell everyone who has ever seen you crying look

00:36 Look how I have not caged myself

00:39 Look what I have built out of two paint buckets and the blessing of my still here body

00:45 But trauma leans into the bark art

00:49 Spills a drink on the new rug breaks off the door handle on his way out trauma

00:54 Sends you letters without warning for the rest of your life. Just so you remember

00:59 Trauma knows exactly where you live

01:02 Who did you think

01:04 built the house?

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video