Brock Weatherup: One Diagnosis Away From Finding a New Path

By Brian Wish

Brock Weatherup is a consumer growth Board Member, Advisor, and Executive, as well as a 3-time exit startup CEO/Founder, multi-billion dollar C-Suite Leader, and active Early-Stage Investor. Brock currently serves as an Operating Partner on the Private Equity Investment Team at MidOcean Partners, a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. He is a passionate advocate for leveraging technology to sell a product or service and a believer that all great companies are built with great people. Previously, Brock held leadership roles at Petco, Petsmart, InterActiveCorp, and was the CEO and Co-Founder of Fathead and Great Pet.

Brock sits on the board of investors and/or advisors in Trade Coffee, PetShopBowl UK, and TrustedHousesitters. He is an active angel and seed-stage investor in over 25 consumer-focused startups including Magic Spoon, Epoxy.ai, SideCar, Icelandic, Roo Vet Staffing, and many others. Brock is a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder and father of two daughters and pet parent to his retriever, Boulder.

In this episode, Brock and Bryan discuss:

Trust and honesty in the workplace

Picking a path that allows you to rewrite your plan

Unseen battles and being kind to others

This post was previously published on ARCBOUND.COM.

Photo credit: iStock.com