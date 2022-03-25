Building Back Greener

By GEC
This study has been commissioned by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in preparation for the UNEA Ministerial Meeting and Multi-stakeholder Dialogue in 2022. It is focused on the status, opportunity and challenges of a green COVID-19 recovery. In line with the 2022 UNEA agenda, the report is focused particularly on sustainable consumption and production; resource efficiency, chemicals and waste; ecosystems and biodiversity management and protection; and environmental governance.
There is still time for countries to make some far-reaching policy choices that can simultaneously spur greener, more inclusive economic growth while restoring biodiversity. The paper sets out nine key recommendations for ensuring the green recovery goes to scale.
