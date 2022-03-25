Building Back Greener

By GEC

Download PDF

This study has been commissioned by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in preparation for the UNEA Ministerial Meeting and Multi-stakeholder Dialogue in 2022. It is focused on the status, opportunity and challenges of a green COVID-19 recovery. In line with the 2022 UNEA agenda, the report is focused particularly on sustainable consumption and production; resource efficiency, chemicals and waste; ecosystems and biodiversity management and protection; and environmental governance.

There is still time for countries to make some far-reaching policy choices that can simultaneously spur greener, more inclusive economic growth while restoring biodiversity. The paper sets out nine key recommendations for ensuring the green recovery goes to scale.

Download the full paper

—

This post was previously published on GREENECONOMYCOALITION.ORG and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock