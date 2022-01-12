Get Daily Email
Building Community, One Fruit Tree at a Time

Building Community, One Fruit Tree at a Time

A fast-growing, underground fruit economy is spreading in cities across America.

By Jim Hightower

 

By Jim Hightower

Some years ago, a young, hippyish couple knocked on my front door. They had noticed that I had fig trees in the yard, laden with summer fruit. If I wasn’t going to pick them all, they asked, could they harvest some figs?

Since I was about to take a trip, I said: Sure, have at ’em.

Upon my return, as I stood at the door fumbling for my keys, I looked down — and there were two jars of delicious fig jam awaiting me.

A little common neighborliness can be deeply enriching, in so many ways.

I remembered my happy fig exchange recently when I read that a fast-growing, underground fruit economy is spreading in cities across America. Well, the movement is underground, but, naturally, the fruit is above ground and — like my figs — in plain sight.

“Urban fruit foraging,” it’s called. It’s being organized spontaneously by local folks who look around their neighborhoods and see yards with trees bearing an abundance of apples, plums, oranges, pomegranates, and other delights — an abundance that largely goes un-picked.

So, why not find ways to gather, distribute, and eat this “public fruit”? Cleverly, people are doing just that.

In Oregon, for example, the Portland Fruit Tree Project is a database of 300 trees for picking. The owners sign up, then alert foragers a couple of weeks before the fruit ripens so a harvest can be scheduled. Noting that one can only eat so many apples, one of the project’s organizers says: “A fruit tree is really made for sharing with your neighborhood.”

Others share with food banks, form backyard fruit co-ops, or put city-wide maps of available fruit on websites, or — well, come up with your own idea. To help guide you, check out fallenfruit.org.

Previously Published on otherwords with Creative Commons Licenses

Photo credit: iStock

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

