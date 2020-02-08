Call for Submissions: Tell Us How Relationships Are Changing

Calls for Submissions are ongoing — Submit to this link any time!

—

Could it be that life was much simpler a long long time ago? That we had fewer relationships, and the roles were more clearly defined, and maybe it wasn’t a good thing but it made things easier? Or do you think the rich, complex, constantly changing way that relationships are changing is a good thing—and that it is constantly making your life more rewarding?

We’d love to have you write about relationships of any kind.

Here are some thought starters. But they are only that. Give us your own unique point of view. Tell us your insights. Share your stories. The Good Men Project is a participatory media company, and we encourage you to participate.

Thought-starters:

How do you find true love?

Do you know true love when you see it?

How does someone learn to be date-able? (Or more date-able?)

My significant other accepts me as a work-in-progress. And that has made all the difference.

Do you consider yourself an equal teammate with your partner? If so, what does that look like?

Are platonic friendships more important than ever?

For dads, are you consciously trying to have better relationships with your children?

Has your relationships with your work colleagues evolved over the years? Your bosses?

How can you be safe when it comes to dating and relationships—online, offline,

How do you make long term relationships feel fresh and new?

Can you teach people how to flirt? We’d love you to write about it if so.

What are some of the things you’ve done for love?

How have the changing roles of men and women affected your relationships?

Do you think relationships should be genderless? Or gender-inclusive? If so, what does that look like?

How can we help marginalized groups of people feel as if they can get the full array of relationships like anyone else?

Have you learned to step out of your comfort zone in relationships? What does that look like?

Do you actively strive for diversity and inclusiveness in your relationships?

How has the #MeToo movement changed your relationships for the better?

Are your friendships more or less important to you than they used to be? Why or why not?

What are your break-ups like? Got any advice? Do you believe in ghosting?

Are most of your relationships positive? Is that because you have gotten rid of toxic people in your life?

Are relationships more difficult in a world that feels increasingly polarized? How do you deal with it?

How do you have difficult conversations with your partner?

What do you love about love?

How can women do a better job approaching men for dating and relationships?

◊♦◊

—

Photo credit: iStock