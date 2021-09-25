Calling off the Search, While Calling in the One

It is now a snowy, late autumn Philadelphia area night. Thanksgiving has passed, and the winter holidays that celebrate the coming of the light are before me. When spring was newly budding, I began working with Lori Ann Davis, whose skills are highlighted on the series called Radical Dating. Our weekly and now once a month Skype sessions have guided me through the process of creating a wonderful romantic relationship. In the interim, I have had some dates, an almost leap into a relationship, and a catfishing experience that left me shaking my head in bewilderment and honed my Spidey Sense about mating, dating and relating. The One for whom I have wished, has not yet shown up, or if so, I have not recognized his presence. I have done ‘the work,’ for years in preparation, writing copious articles on the topic, healed some core wounds, let go of old worn out beliefs about what union means.

I have also faced some criticism when inquiring of my Facebook peeps about wanting a partner who ‘speaks my language,’ and to whom I need not explain my world in great detail, since he would have lived at least some of my experiences and traveled some of the steps along the same journey. This person felt that as a ‘relationship expert,’ I should already know the answers to the questions I asked. They expressed on quite a few occasions that it was somehow unseemly for me as a therapist to be so transparent and exposed. I hold that any therapist, teacher and writer on the topic of relationships worth her salt ought to be real and admit that she doesn’t know everything. Same is true in any relationship. That interaction helped me to face my inner critic who I have come to call Perfectionista. She judges me as being either ‘too much,’ or ‘not enough’.