Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Can a Rebound Relationship Survive?

Can a Rebound Relationship Survive?

What are the costs and benefits of jumping into something new?

by Leave a Comment

 

A rebound relationship is a connection you enter into directly after you’ve broken up with a partner. It’s tempting for some people to try to heal by immediately dating someone new. Perhaps you sought out a new partner on a dating site or asked a friend to set you up with someone. Sometimes people enter into a new relationship after a breakup because they’re avoiding the pain of being alone. Rebound relationships may work for some people, but they could also be a recipe for romantic disaster. Here’s the lowdown on rebound relationships, and you can decide if one is right for you.

Ask yourself: why did you get into this new relationship?

It’s essential to take a moment to ask yourself why you were in this rebound relationship. If you jumped into a new connection because you wanted to make your ex jealous, that is not emotionally healthy. It’s natural to be angry or sad after a breakup. But, the motivation for getting into a rebound relationship needs to be because you want to be with that person. If you are dating a new partner simply to make your ex-partner want you back, that likely isn’t going to end well. It also isn’t fair to the new person you’re dating. You are using that individual to manipulate your ex. Instead of trying to make your ex jealous through a rebound, it’s best to confront your feelings about the breakup and process them. Talk to your support system about how you feel, start a breakup journal where you can write down what’s going on for you internally. But, don’t use a rebound relationship to manipulate others.

Are you avoiding feeling the pain of your breakup? What’s in this relationship for you?

Sometimes people enter into a new relationship to avoid the pain of their breakup. That can happen if the person is afraid of being alone. Sometimes you have been in a relationship for many years, and the idea of being by yourself is daunting. However, it’s important to spend some time alone after a breakup. It doesn’t matter if you’re the one that did the dumping; you need to figure out who you are outside of your former relationship. If you enter into a new connection right after a breakup, it’s crucial that you don’t spend every single day with the new person. You need to have alone time so you can process the end of your old relationship. Some people find that they think they’re ready to enter into a new relationship, but it ends up being too soon. If you find yourself in a rebound relationship and you realize it was a mistake, it’s okay to exit the relationship. You don’t have to feel guilty about it. You have to do it’s best for your mental health, and if that means continuing the relationship and do that. But if it means exiting it, then that is your choice.

Can you see yourself in the rebound relationship for the long term?

If you’re in a rebound relationship, ask yourself: is this someone with whom you want to build a future or not? It’s essential to be realistic about these things. It’s okay if this relationship is a fling. But, the most important thing when you’re dating someone is that you two are on the same page. It could be that you’re with someone that’s a friend with benefits. Maybe you have both recently broken up with someone, and this is a nice break from a serious relationship. It’s best to establish the boundaries of your relationship before moving forward. Don’t make assumptions about what your partner is thinking. They might want something serious, and you’d like a casual fling. Maybe it’s the other way around, and you’re looking for a meaningful long-term relationship while this person wants to mess around. Whatever the circumstances are, it’s critical to have a conversation where both of you understand what this relationship is and where it’s going.

Rebound relationships don’t have to be negative connections. You could be with someone who is fantastic.

You might exit a relationship that’s run its course and suddenly meet the love of your life! Don’t rule out that a rebound relationship could result in a meaningful long-term relationship. Keep yourself open to whatever life brings you. When you’re entering into a new relationship, it’s important not to compare the new person with your old partner. Let yourself get to know this individual who entered your life. A new romantic connection is exciting. You can explore this person’s story and learn who they are. You may have fantastic intellectual chemistry with them. It’s essential to keep an open mind when you’re dating after a breakup.

Get help with your intimate life in therapy

Relationships are challenging, and breakups can be brutal. When you’re dealing with heartbreak and you can’t seem to move forward, you could benefit from seeing a mental health professional. You’re not alone, and a therapist can support you during this vulnerable time. There’s nothing wrong with you if you can’t seem to move forward; you can explore your rebound relationship in therapy. Let yourself feel your emotions and process the breakup on your own time. If you’ve entered into a new relationship shortly after a breakup, you may be unsure about its viability. The most important thing is that you do what’s best for you in your intimate life.

Photo credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x