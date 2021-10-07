Can a Rebound Relationship Survive?

A rebound relationship is a connection you enter into directly after you’ve broken up with a partner. It’s tempting for some people to try to heal by immediately dating someone new. Perhaps you sought out a new partner on a dating site or asked a friend to set you up with someone. Sometimes people enter into a new relationship after a breakup because they’re avoiding the pain of being alone. Rebound relationships may work for some people, but they could also be a recipe for romantic disaster. Here’s the lowdown on rebound relationships, and you can decide if one is right for you.

Ask yourself: why did you get into this new relationship?

It’s essential to take a moment to ask yourself why you were in this rebound relationship. If you jumped into a new connection because you wanted to make your ex jealous, that is not emotionally healthy. It’s natural to be angry or sad after a breakup. But, the motivation for getting into a rebound relationship needs to be because you want to be with that person. If you are dating a new partner simply to make your ex-partner want you back, that likely isn’t going to end well. It also isn’t fair to the new person you’re dating. You are using that individual to manipulate your ex. Instead of trying to make your ex jealous through a rebound, it’s best to confront your feelings about the breakup and process them. Talk to your support system about how you feel, start a breakup journal where you can write down what’s going on for you internally. But, don’t use a rebound relationship to manipulate others.

Are you avoiding feeling the pain of your breakup? What’s in this relationship for you?

Sometimes people enter into a new relationship to avoid the pain of their breakup. That can happen if the person is afraid of being alone. Sometimes you have been in a relationship for many years, and the idea of being by yourself is daunting. However, it’s important to spend some time alone after a breakup. It doesn’t matter if you’re the one that did the dumping; you need to figure out who you are outside of your former relationship. If you enter into a new connection right after a breakup, it’s crucial that you don’t spend every single day with the new person. You need to have alone time so you can process the end of your old relationship. Some people find that they think they’re ready to enter into a new relationship, but it ends up being too soon. If you find yourself in a rebound relationship and you realize it was a mistake, it’s okay to exit the relationship. You don’t have to feel guilty about it. You have to do it’s best for your mental health, and if that means continuing the relationship and do that. But if it means exiting it, then that is your choice.

Can you see yourself in the rebound relationship for the long term?

If you’re in a rebound relationship, ask yourself: is this someone with whom you want to build a future or not? It’s essential to be realistic about these things. It’s okay if this relationship is a fling. But, the most important thing when you’re dating someone is that you two are on the same page. It could be that you’re with someone that’s a friend with benefits. Maybe you have both recently broken up with someone, and this is a nice break from a serious relationship. It’s best to establish the boundaries of your relationship before moving forward. Don’t make assumptions about what your partner is thinking. They might want something serious, and you’d like a casual fling. Maybe it’s the other way around, and you’re looking for a meaningful long-term relationship while this person wants to mess around. Whatever the circumstances are, it’s critical to have a conversation where both of you understand what this relationship is and where it’s going.

Rebound relationships don’t have to be negative connections. You could be with someone who is fantastic.

You might exit a relationship that’s run its course and suddenly meet the love of your life! Don’t rule out that a rebound relationship could result in a meaningful long-term relationship. Keep yourself open to whatever life brings you. When you’re entering into a new relationship, it’s important not to compare the new person with your old partner. Let yourself get to know this individual who entered your life. A new romantic connection is exciting. You can explore this person’s story and learn who they are. You may have fantastic intellectual chemistry with them. It’s essential to keep an open mind when you’re dating after a breakup.

Get help with your intimate life in therapy

Relationships are challenging, and breakups can be brutal. When you’re dealing with heartbreak and you can’t seem to move forward, you could benefit from seeing a mental health professional. You’re not alone, and a therapist can support you during this vulnerable time. There’s nothing wrong with you if you can’t seem to move forward; you can explore your rebound relationship in therapy. Let yourself feel your emotions and process the breakup on your own time. If you’ve entered into a new relationship shortly after a breakup, you may be unsure about its viability. The most important thing is that you do what’s best for you in your intimate life.

Photo credit: iStock