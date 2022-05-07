Can Love Really Do That?

I saw a movie scene where a woman is struggling with a bad habit, a man she has recently met gently confronts her about it, he tells her she will never do it again, she agrees, and she immediately successfully stops. Reviewers criticized the scene for being too neat and flowery and unrealistic.

I disagree. While it may not always be the norm, I think the power of love can certainly have moments where it works like this. The whole reason the woman had the bad habit is because she was lost. She was a single woman deeply enmeshed in her family’s dynamics. Her parents were full of pain and they hurt each other in ways that multiplied each other’s pain. Her sister was pursuing all of the life experiences typical for her age, much to the approval of her typical living friends.

And then there was the main character. She cared about her parents to the point that she was so distressed when they were having a heated argument that she could not find a healthy way to cope and thus developed her bad habit at a young age. Her parents never suspected and even when they had an idea of something, they still approached her as the child who would always be their refuge from each other. I don’t think she minded being each parent’s refuge, she just wanted to be other things too. Everyone in her life was making their own decisions and having their own moments, but she was largely defined by responding to everyone else’s lives at the expense of her own.

But then she takes a tiny step towards independence that leads to her meeting this man. This man notices her bad habit very quickly. He sees through her outer shell of dysfunction into a place in her heart that is present but as yet unexplored by her where she is already established and beautiful. His attention to this place in her heart eventually helps her to see that place as well. She decides she likes this part of her heart and endeavours to embrace this part of herself as well as embrace the man who shined a light there. He found her.

Her family lost sight of her long ago. They loved who they perceived her to be and who they needed her to be, not the fullness of who she had grown up to be.

That is why I think there are times that love can fix things in an immediate and permanent way. Something you long for finally happens to you and now you no longer need the intensity of coping mechanisms to deal with that degree of lack anymore. Even if this man and woman’s relationship does not work out, she has found a place in her heart that she will never neglect in the same manner again.

She knows that she is beautiful no matter how much her loved ones continue to overlook it. Her dreams are valid and it is okay if they take her to new places and new roles in life. She is allowed to build her own life the same way that everyone else she cares about has been building theirs. She has got this.

iStock image