Tom and his young daughter Amy are quarantined together in their home, the result of living in a post-antibiotic world where diseases have become treatment-resistant and antibiotics have failed.

Though she knows that she must avoid anything from the outside during a particularly lethal pandemic, Amy is still a young girl and longs for some semblance of normalcy. But when she gets sick, Tom has a difficult decision to make: give her up to the authorities, who will take her away, or risk getting infected himself.

Written and directed by Paul Cooke and Dominic Rees-Roberts, this drama has a premise worthy of science fiction. But with its attention to emotion and relationship and its beautiful evocation of the bond between parent and child, it’s also a compelling family drama about loyalty and love in the face of even the direst of circumstances.

The craftsmanship in particular prizes a closely held intimacy and attention, staying close within the domestic sphere of the family. The writing focuses exclusively on the father and his daughter, tracing their close bond, and is brought to life by understated yet profoundly moving performances by actors Lollie McKenzie and Henry Douthwaite as Amy and Tom.

The action is situated entirely around the house, and is shot with a muted, cool light and naturalistic camerawork that captures both a sense of subtle but chilling isolation and the fragile tenderness of a family home. As a result, the world has a feel of hushed suspension that seems almost idyllic at times — until viewers realize it’s because so many people that populated the world are gone silent because of death, quarantine and illness.

But even in the midst of pandemics, children get restless and parents become overprotective, and a natural conflict between them becomes raised to dangerous stakes. Once Tom realizes Amy has been infected, he is put in a terrible position as a father and a human being, and those dangerous stakes lead to a decision that will be tragic, no matter how it plays out.

It’s impossible to watch “Catch” and not think about today’s own epidemics. Made in consultation with scientists and doctors who are experts in the subject of antibiotic resistance, the short credibly brings to life a public health threat that is all too real in today’s world, with a lucid, intelligent sense of craft and performance that keep it from becoming a well-meaning but overly earnest “issue of the week” movie.

But in the midst of talk of diseases, medicines and vaccines, “Catch” reminds us that sometimes abstract ideas of science have deeply human consequences and resonance. Through its moving and heartwrenching narrative, it evokes just how intimately and emotionally these public news issues can affect us — and just how powerful familial love can be, making difficult choices even more heart-rending and reminding us just what is at stake.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:56 Daddy!?

00:57 Hi, Honey.

01:07 I’m sorry Honey, but you’ve got to stay back. Ok?

01:11 Ok.

01:13 I know.

01:14 It’s not fair.

01:16 When can I come downstairs?

01:20 Really soon.

01:23 As soon as you’re feeling better.

01:44 I drew this for you.

01:51 Thank you.

02:18 Dinner time!

02:29 -Amy! Come on! -I’m coming!

02:35 Hide in here.

02:53 -Have you washed your hands? -Yes!

03:01 Can I play on the swing after dinner?

03:05 You know you can’t, honey.

03:07 But it’s been ages.

03:16 Hey, don’t run down the battery on that thing.

03:24 I’ve made too much again.

03:30 Never mind.Means lots for us!

03:54 -Come on Amy eat up -I’m not hungry

03:58 Just try and finish that little bit.

04:04 That’s early.

04:24 Good night, princess.

05:30 Damn it.

05:49 Ah, ah ah – put that down.

05:50 -What is it? -It’s for killing the rats.

05:54 What’s that?

05:55 I found it by the door.

06:20 Will it work?

06:22 What’s that, honey?

06:24 The poison.

06:28 Well, the more I put down, the less they seem to care.

06:32 …It’s like they’re becoming immune.

06:34 But we’ll have enough to eat?

06:36 Oh yeah – they haven’t got the soup tins yet.

06:48 Let’s go outside.Yeah, let’s play outside.

06:50 Amy, Anything for the wash?

06:51 No we can’t go outside.

06:53 Why?

06:54 Daddy says we can’t go out there…

07:00 Amy?

07:05 -But I want to… -Amy.

07:07 -Anything for the wash? -No.

07:09 What about these?

07:12 What’s with you?

07:13 -What have you got back there? -Nothing.

07:15 Come on, show me. Let me see.

07:20 Where did you get this?

07:22 Amy, where?

07:24 How long have you had Ben’s teddy?

07:26 -Since they took Mummy and Ben away. -Where?

07:29 In there.

07:35 -I’m sorry, darling, but you can’t have it. -Please.

07:37 He’s my friend.

07:38 -No. I’m sorry darling. -Daddy! Please!

07:57 I’m sorry.

08:17 Daddy?

08:20 Daddy?

08:28 Daddy?

08:52 How are you feeling?

08:54 Any better?

09:01 I’m scared, Daddy.

09:04 I know, Princess.

09:12 Look what I made…

09:14 Some yummy soup.

09:17 Not as good as how Mummy used to make, but still…

09:31 You have to eat, honey.

09:34 To stay strong.

09:41 It’s good for you.

09:45 It’ll make you feel better.

09:48 Am I going to get better?

09:54 You’re going to be fine.

09:57 You just have to be brave for Daddy.

10:06 It’s nice soup, Daddy.

10:12 Are the men going to come and take me, to make me better?

10:14 Like Mummy? And Ben?

10:22 I miss them.

10:42 I’ll be back for the bowl later.

10:44 Eat it up.

13:16 Daddy?

13:19 Teddy!

13:20 -But -It’s ok.

13:25 It’s ok.

