Celebrate August With ‘Squirt Ball’

by Don and Charlie Mathis

August is Family Fun Month, a time to enjoy family with extra fun and activities. The first full week in August is National Exercise with Your Child Week. When you practice a healthy lifestyle, your children are more likely to follow.

And the first Saturday of every month is National Play Outside Day, a time to put down your electronic games and get outdoors. American Family Day is the First Sunday in August and August 11 is National Son’s and Daughter’s Day, a time to let your children know you are glad they are a part of your life.

As most of the country is experiencing the summer heat wave, try this fun, outdoor activity, get your exercise, and stay cool! My son and I invented a game we call “Squirt Ball” about 25 years ago.

First, hook up long lengths of water hose with water sprayers to two outdoor faucets. Then, set up two goals at opposite sides of the yard. Try sawhorses, soccer nets or lawn chairs for goal posts.

Once the course is set, blow up a beach ball and place it in the yard between the two goals. Both players grab a hose and start squirting! The beach ball will move quickly around the yard when it’s sprayed with the hose.

The player to spray a stream of water on the ball to move it to the goal gets a point. But the point is, everybody has fun and everybody wins.

It’s a great way to have fun with your family, get some exercise, beat the heat, and a great way to water the lawn too!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Shutterstock image