Choose How You Show Up Before You Show Up

Strength sees opportunities. Weakness sees threats. You see the world the way you see yourself.
Self-perception shapes the way you show up.
How do you show up when your inner accuser is loud?
- Filled with self-doubt that causes second-guessing.
- Fearful of making mistakes.
- Worried about being judged.
- Obsessively analyzing your words.
- Avoiding topics that need exploration.
- Feeling inadequate or jealous.
- Defensive when receiving tough feedback.
How do you show up when you feel confident in yourself?
- Prepared to turn outward instead of focusing on yourself.
- Open to listen without defensiveness.
- Comfortable with others.
- Willing to address tough topics with a forward-facing orientation.
- Aware and respectful of boundaries both for ourselves and others.
- Trusting competent people to perform.
- Leaning into your strengths.
- Attractive to others (I’m not talking about physical beauty).
- Able to infuse confidence in others.
- Positive instead of fearful.
Choose how you show up:
Spend 1 minute visualizing how you want to show up before your next meeting.
- How does your best self begin the meeting?
- How do you look? Think about body language and facial expression.
- What do you do when someone tries to hijack the meeting?
- What is your orientation toward people? Toward planning? Toward decision-making?
- How do you feel about yourself when you’re interacting with people?
- How does your best self move the agenda forward?
- How do you see yourself ending the meeting?
Be specific. Think actions, words, facial expressions and vocal tone.
1-day challenge:
Practice a best-self-visualization in the morning and before significant encounters. At the end of the day record your observations on a piece of paper (Writing is thinking). If it’s useful, do it for 5 days.
How does the way we think about ourselves seep into behaviors and attitudes?
Still curious:
The Power of Showing Up – Choose How You Show Up or Someone Else Will
How to Show Up Like a Leader Today
Act Like a Leader Before You Are One (hbr.org)
—
Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New AccountNeed more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock