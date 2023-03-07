Chris Duffin: The Eagle and the Dragon

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Chris Duffin talks about his book: The Eagle and the Dragon, being consistent and confronting your fear, understanding who you are and how you want to live, purposeful reinvention, and understanding your value.

In This Episode:

[3:37] What does championship leadership mean to Chris?

[8:02] Who is Chris Duffin and what brought him to where he is today?

[26:00] Leaders that have influenced him.

[30:05] His vision, future plans, and impact he wants to make.

[33:43] Episode takeaways.

The Guest:

Chris Duffin is an inventor, thought leader, and entrepreneur in Health and Fitness. He has Co-Founded the globally recognized brand Kabuki Strength, where he serves as Chief Visionary Officer. Chris has invented multiple ‘game-changing’ products improving human biomechanics under load, as well as systemized approaches to assessing and correcting human movement dysfunctions. These tools and methods are used by nearly every top professional and collegiate team penetrating over 90% of those markets alone. Chris is also the author of a powerfully inspiration and motivational Best-Selling book detailing his incredible upbringing, providing the reader guidance on introspection and goal setting.

Chris is arguably one of the strongest pound-for-pound humans in the world having been the ONLY person to Squat and Deadlift over 1000lbs for reps holding the Guinness World Record on the Sumo Deadlift. Having been a world record holding powerlifter and the number one ranked lifter in the world for 8 years straight Chris went on to perform numerous unduplicated feats of strength to raise money for charities in exhibition events.

In addition to being one of the most respected strength coaches in the industry he has an extensive track record of success in business. With an MBA and Engineering in his background he spent nearly two decades running or turning around manufacturing companies in Aerospace, Automotive, Hi-Tech, and Heavy Equipment fields. Now retired from competing, he is known for his industry-changing innovations and education in the strength and clinical worlds. He’s a leading speaker on topics related to strength, human movement, rehab, mindset, goal setting, leadership, and motivation.

His best-selling book “The Eagle and the Dragon” became a #1 Amazon Best Seller in 5 categories with hundreds of reviews ranking 5 stars for both the written and audio version. It is a memoir-slash-life philosophy work, the book covers Chris’ harrowing upbringing and self-actualization into one of the strongest people in the world. In it, he discusses his vision in life and challenges the reader into deep and actionable self-reflection while telling the story of growing up homeless in the Pacific Northwest wilderness. He was raised in an abusive and chaotic household where his childhood was composed of skinning rattlesnakes, foraging for food, and protecting his sisters and mother. With stories of dealing with murderers, drug running and abuse, human trafficking, death, a serial killer, extreme poverty and finally taking custody and raising his 3 siblings as he exited that environment.

Resources:

christopherduffin

The Eagle and the Dragon: A Story of Strength and Reinvention

Audible

kabukistrength

buildfastformula

bearfoot

kabukieducationweek

