Chufue Yang – Firstname.PNG [Video]

Chufue Yang – Firstname.PNG [Video]

"The way your pretentiousness rolled off your tongue when you talked about your mediocre art."

By Button Poetry

.

.

Chufue Yang, performing at Button Poetry Live, March 2019.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
yes virginity is a social construct but
00:04
for a gay suburban
00:06
boy like me sharing my body for the
00:08
first time at everything and more
00:11
but not enough i guess
00:14
you were 27 obviously experienced and
00:17
presented yourself on instagram as
00:19
an artist a fine artist to be exact
00:22
first name
00:23
dot png oh boy was i sold at your logan
00:26
square art boy chic
00:28
the way your pretentiousness rolled off
00:30
your tongue when you talked about your
00:31
mediocre art
00:33
and questioned how i knew of your
00:34
underground alternative pop queen
00:37
who did you take me for you were
00:41
a photographer and i was a fresh roll of
00:44
film
00:46
haven’t yet developed the voice inside
00:48
of me to say no
00:49
so i laid there as you flipped me over
00:54
as you squirted clear cell face
00:56
moisturizer into your palm
00:58
and sloppily pushed yourself inside of
01:00
me
01:02
i always believed that sex was a form of
01:05
art
01:07
and you call yourself an artist
01:19
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

