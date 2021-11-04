Get Daily Email
Cold Takes: The Masculinity Hotline and The Complex Jonah Hill

Cold Takes: The Masculinity Hotline and The Complex Jonah Hill

The Modern Manhood Podcast

EPISODE SUMMARY

This month on Cold Takes we discuss the finale of Ted Lasso, and talk about how Nate reminds us of some men out there, hmmmm. As well we delve into Colombia’s Machismo hotline, as well as how Jonah Hill is upending expectations of people commenting on his body

 

EPISODE NOTES

Here’s the two articles we refer to:

  • https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/18/world/americas/colombia-machismo-hotline-masculinity.html?referringSource=articleShare (Maschismo Hotline)
  • https://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/amp/ncna1281752 (Jonah Hill)

 

This podcast will mostly concentrate on the systemic issues, struggles, and hopes for masculinities. With a pro-feminist viewpoint, we’ll investigate how masculinity has changed throughout our lives and what the future looks like for gender. This podcast is supported by NextGenMen (nextgenmen.ca) and the Alberta Podcast Network.

About Remoy Philip

Remoy Philip is a New York City-based producer. His work has taken him around the globe producing stories of underserved and marginalized people groups, resulting in humanization and audience activism.

