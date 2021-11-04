Cold Takes: The Masculinity Hotline and The Complex Jonah Hill

EPISODE SUMMARY
This month on Cold Takes we discuss the finale of Ted Lasso, and talk about how Nate reminds us of some men out there, hmmmm. As well we delve into Colombia’s Machismo hotline, as well as how Jonah Hill is upending expectations of people commenting on his body
Here’s the two articles we refer to:
- https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/18/world/americas/colombia-machismo-hotline-masculinity.html?referringSource=articleShare (Maschismo Hotline)
- https://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/amp/ncna1281752 (Jonah Hill)
This podcast will mostly concentrate on the systemic issues, struggles, and hopes for masculinities. With a pro-feminist viewpoint, we’ll investigate how masculinity has changed throughout our lives and what the future looks like for gender. This podcast is supported by NextGenMen (nextgenmen.ca) and the Alberta Podcast Network.
