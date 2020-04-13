Colorblindness and the Coronavirus

Health disparities between whites and blacks in America have long been a feature of national life. From hypertension to diabetes to heart disease to respiratory conditions like asthma, black folks have much higher rates of such morbidities, and thus, are at elevated risk for something like COVID.

And these disparities are not happenstance. They are not coincidental to life in America but a reflection of how life is lived here when it comes to the color line. Nor are they merely indicative, as the right (and certain folks on the left too) would have it, of “race-neutral” factors like lifestyle, or mere economics.

As for conservatives, they have long sought to pin the blame for current racial inequities on people of color themselves.

So, if they earn less, it’s because they don’t work as hard or value education enough: this being said of people who did most of the hard labor that built the country and started their own schools when whites wouldn’t allow them in ours.

If they have one-twentieth the net worth of whites, it’s because they don’t save enough or fail to understand proper investment strategies. This, being said by people who count among their number most all of the Wall Street geniuses who wiped out $12 trillion dollars in wealth just a little more than a decade ago.

And if they are less healthy, well, that must be the result of bad diet, not enough exercise, or even pre-existing genetic factors tracing back to Africa.

Colorblind liberals and leftists are hardly better. Although they would never blame black folks for their health problems, they also apparently find it unthinkable to blame whites, or at least the effects of white racism. For such persons as this, class inequity will do as an explanation.

So if people of color suffer disproportionately lousy health, it must be because they are, on average, poorer (and here, their poverty is bizarrely seen as somehow disconnected from a history of racism). Or perhaps it’s because they lack employer-covered health care because of the type of jobs they tend to have (and this too they analyze as though it were independent of racism). For liberals and colorblind leftists, if we provide universal health care, through something like Medicare for All, these disparities will largely evaporate.

But both of these schools of thought are led by fools masquerading as sages, as I explored several years ago in my book Colorblind: The Rise of Post-Racial Politics and the Retreat from Racial Equity.

As for the right’s blame-the-victim proclivities, the data demolishes their underlying logic.

Consider infant mortality, a leading indicator of population-level health. If behavioral choices were the key to health outcomes, we would expect black women who make so-called good choices, get their degrees and hold down good jobs to have better health results for their kids than white women who make bad choices, didn’t finish school and work in lower-wage sectors of the economy. However, Black women with college degrees and good incomes, who don’t smoke, have higher rates of mortality for their infant offspring than white women who dropped out of high school, earn less, and who smoked throughout the period of gestation.

Likewise, racial disparities cannot be related to biology. When African immigrants come to the U.S., they typically have health outcomes that closely mirror those of whites, despite whatever biological or genetic differences some presume to exist between them and people of European descent. But after one generation, the children of those immigrants have health outcomes comparable to African Americans. Something is happening to black people as black people that is producing these results.

And no, it’s not mere economics. Although concerns about health care affordability loom large in the lives of black folks, even African Americans with good jobs and health care have worse outcomes than their white counterparts. Indeed, racial health disparities are largest between whites and blacks at the upper end of the income and occupational ladder, with upper-middle-income and affluent whites doing far better than comparable blacks, despite the latter’s position in the class structure.

Looking again at infant mortality: black women with access to prenatal care, who regularly go to doctor’s appointments while pregnant, have worse outcomes for their children than white women who lack care and never went to a doctor’s appointment before the birth of their child.

In short, behavioral, biological, and class factors do not explain the racial health disparities that exist in America and, thus, the pre-existing morbidities that have left black folks uniquely vulnerable to the present pandemic.

According to the research, it is racism and the experiences black folks have with discrimination, past and present, which explain much if not most of the difference in health between whites and blacks.

It is racism, whether explicit or implicit, which explains the disproportionate siting of hazardous waste facilities in communities of color, or the persistent failure to provide clean water to such communities, as in Flint, Michigan.

It is racism that explains why black folks with college degrees are nearly twice as likely as their white counterparts to be unemployed, even when they majored in the same subject. Then, facing worse outcomes in the labor market, they are disproportionately likely to end up in jobs with less flexibility in the event of a pandemic. As such, they will be more likely to have to continue working, thereby exposing themselves to illness.

It is racism that explains the unequal treatment afforded black patients by doctors who underprescribe medication because they assume black patients exaggerate symptoms or may become dependent on certain drugs if prescribed, or won’t use them according to instructions.

What the coronavirus lays bare is the degree to which we as a nation have let these disparities metastasize, unaddressed by either right or left. We have long been content to argue about health care as if it were just a matter of funding: who pays, and how much? But it is more than that. It’s about the community-wide consequences of unequal treatment based on race. Until we think of racism and discrimination as public health issues, the same way we have long thought of smoking and obesity as such concerns, it is unlikely we will close these racial gaps.