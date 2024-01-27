Get Daily Email
Confronting the 12 Lies That Self-Doubt Loves

Doubt ignores you until you imagine something new.

by

 

Normal people dance with self-doubt.

Doubt ignores you until you imagine something new.

Doubt hates dreams.

Think of choosing a new path, setting ambitious goals, facing new challenges, or making life-shaping decisions and self-doubt settles in like fog at night.

12 lies self-doubt loves to tell:

  1. Don’t risk it.
  2. You can’t.
  3. No one cares.
  4. Play it safe.
  5. You’re not good enough.
  6. It’s too late.
  7. You’ll embarrass yourself.
  8. You don’t deserve success.
  9. People will judge you.
  10. You’re wasting your time.
  11. Success is for the privileged.
  12. You don’t have what it takes.

Doubt done well:

Resisting doubt increases anxiety.

Doubt is like chili pepper. A few sprinkles wake you up. Too much makes you sick. When doubt settles in greet it like a friend. “Thank you for your concern. What can I do to help you feel better?”

You don’t need to ask, “What’s wrong with me?” when you experience doubt. Something’s wrong with you if you never doubt yourself.

Others make a difference.

Ask others when they doubted themselves and how they gained confidence. Their answers won’t be impressive. Doubtful people seek dramatic solutions.

Unrealistic expectations look for opportunities to reject simple solutions. Simple solutions like, “I just did it, even though I was afraid,” disappoint fearful people.

Embrace discomfort.

Doubters make a difference when they step into discomfort.

Doubt laughs when you sacrifice potential on the altar of safety and sneers in smug satisfaction when you tragically squander your talent.

Doubt cheers when opportunities slip through your fingers. “Finally, that’s over!”

Final thoughts:

Self-doubt seeks to protect you.

Doubt lives in your head. Courage lives in your hands and feet. Just do something.

Leadership starts with a little self-belief. It endures because others believe in you.

Adopt humble confidence.

How have you danced with self-doubt?

Still curious:

The 6 Powers of Healthy Self-Doubt

3 Powerful Steps Toward Confidence

Self-Doubt: Definition, Causes, & How to Overcome It – The Berkeley Well-Being Institute

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

***

Photo credit: unsplash

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

