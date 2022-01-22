Constantly Connected: Managing Social Media Addiction [Video]

.

.

This program examines the world of Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites to help kids understand why it’s so easy to get addicted to all-day, all-night social media and online gaming. This behavior causes anxiety, sleep disorders, depression, the loss of real time friendships and activities, and interferes with school. Video models skills to better balance kids’ social media time. If kids can’t kick the habit themselves, the program tells them how to get help.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

about three to four hours every day six

without their phone it’s part of their

media over 50 percent of teens say they

feel addicted to their phones and if you

ask the parents that number would be

is the issue not screen time in itself

is not a bad thing but it’s more of the

kids and teenagers and even adults are

experiencing now and the problem with

that is that excess amounts of screen

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

