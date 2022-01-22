Get Daily Email
Constantly Connected: Managing Social Media Addiction [Video]

This program examines the world of Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites to help kids understand why it’s so easy to get addicted to all-day, all-night social media and online gaming.

This program examines the world of Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites to help kids understand why it’s so easy to get addicted to all-day, all-night social media and online gaming. This behavior causes anxiety, sleep disorders, depression, the loss of real time friendships and activities, and interferes with school. Video models skills to better balance kids’ social media time. If kids can’t kick the habit themselves, the program tells them how to get help.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
I spent about eight hours on schools
00:32
about three to four hours every day six
00:34
hours six to eight hours teenagers today
00:37
are constantly connected they’re never
00:39
without their phone it’s part of their
00:41
body there’s always opportunities to
00:43
post or consume some type of social
00:45
media over 50 percent of teens say they
00:48
feel addicted to their phones and if you
00:50
ask the parents that number would be
00:52
much higher the abundance of screen time
00:54
is the issue not screen time in itself
00:56
is not a bad thing but it’s more of the
00:59
excessive amounts of screen time that
01:01
kids and teenagers and even adults are
01:04
experiencing now and the problem with
01:07
that is that excess amounts of screen
01:09
time are linked to attention problems
01:12
sleep difficulties school problems and
01:15
symptoms of anxiety and depression

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

