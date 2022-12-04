Copaganda [Video]

By Button Poetry

Steven Willis, performing for #theoneactseries.

– According to the Oxford Research Encyclopedia,

more than 300 police dramas

have aired in the United States since 1950.

The boom coincided directly with a political appetite

for law and order, and a media-glamorized war on drugs.

Fact.

In order for any black male entertainer

to unsuspiciously enter into the homes of white audiences,

he must first be willing to play a cop on TV.

Nevermind how unlikely this is

for him to be typecasted as cop before convict.

This is for entertainment.

You are no longer black, but blue.

Before Pill Cosby became America’s favorite TV dad,

he was partnered to Robert Culp.

Secret agent

and the first accepted black face in primetime white gaze.

Three Emmys later, he will use his “I Spy” money

to purchase Spanish fly on the wall,

and become America’s most famous peeping Tom.

A year after wearing red jumpsuit on DC stage,

Eddie Murphy was in Beverly Hills

investigating the murder of a white man

the Detroit PD wouldn’t, and that’s all it took.

From SNL Steve Wonder skit

to badge, baton, blockbuster, boom.

Gangster rapper Ice-T traded in his Adidas that squeak

for a pair of boots worth licking.

America’s first OG turned NYPD,

now America’s most favorite story

on how the man who wrote “6 ‘N the Mornin'” became 12.

20 years later, “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted” Ice Cube

will bring Kevin Hart for a ride along, and for two hours,

we will all forget to sing “Fuck tha Police.”

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

will save the city of Miami thrice,

yet in the collective conscience,

we will know them as the “Bad Boys.”

Shawn and Marlon Wayans

were a white woman and a cop simultaneously,

yet remarkably, Terry Crews is the only nigga to get shot.

Denzel Washington’s only nod from the Academy

is when he was willing to show Ethan Hawke

how American policing is done the right way.

Don’t you get it?

This is war by copaganda.

Turn your favorite black radical into officer friendly.

Give them a seat in middle-class America

with a budget the size of a buddy cop film.

White wash them in blue blood.

Convince you Kamala Harris is Claire Huxtable.

Change dark skinned Aunt Viv to a white Virginia,

and see Clarence Thomas has always been the real Uncle Phil.

Now, give me 20 more years of “Law and Order.”

Replay the scenes on the nightly news.

Tell Abuelita Dick Wolf wrote it.

And these are all true stories.

