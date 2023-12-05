Corporations Defy Their Climate Goals Behind the Scenes

By Kathryn Krawczyk

Automaker Stellantis has made some big climate promises. But behind the scenes, it’s lobbied against efforts to hold the company accountable to those commitments. So have dozens of other major companies, according to a new report from the environmental group InfluenceMap.

The maker of Chrysler, Jeep and other big-name auto brands pledged last year that half of the vehicles it sells will be electric by 2030. It’s building two electric vehicle battery plants in the U.S. to help achieve that goal, and it also agreed to protect workers’ futures in the EV transition in its recent deal with the United Auto Workers. And those EV goals are just part of its plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2038.

But away from the public eye, Stellantis is actually working against stronger vehicle emissions regulations, InfluenceMap found. Just this summer, the company told the U.S. EPA it opposed stronger greenhouse gas emissions regulations for heavy-duty vehicles, reports the nonprofit news outlet Sludge. It later pushed for weaker emission standards for light-duty vehicles, too.

The automaker isn’t alone. InfluenceMap’s report accuses dozens of other companies of “greenwashing” as they publicly claim they’re shooting for net-zero while working against climate action behind the scenes. The list includes Delta Air Lines, ExxonMobil and several utilities and manufacturers.

You can find the whole report here, and read more from Sludge.

More clean energy news

🖥️ AI’s energy impact: The proliferation of AI-powered smart devices is bound to spike energy demand; analysts recently speculated that the technology’s use worldwide could someday match all of Ireland’s energy use and significantly drive up global emissions. (Verge)

💰 A new life for fossil fuel towns: A new analysis finds a big piece of wind, solar, battery and manufacturing investment spurred by the federal climate law is going to communities that have long been economically dependent on fossil fuels. (Washington Post)

🚘 EVs’ ups and downs: U.S. electric vehicle sales are up nearly 50% so far this year compared to last, though clean energy and EV manufacturers still face mounting financial and supply chain challenges. (Canary Media, E&E News)

🤑 Money (and fossil fuels) to burn: Twelve of the world’s wealthiest people produce greenhouse gas emissions equal to more than 2 million homes via their private jets, financial investments, and other luxury purchases, researchers find. (Guardian)

🪖 Pumping up heat pumps: The Biden administration deploys the Defense Production Act — a measure usually used to boost manufacturing during wartime — to speed manufacturing of electric heat pumps. (The Hill)

🚪 Meet the solar sales bros: A wave of door-to-door solar “sales bros” with little actual knowledge of the technology and a tendency to lie to close sales could threaten consumer confidence in the clean energy transition. (Time)

♻️ Second wind: In downtown Cleveland, old wind turbine blades are getting a new life as benches and tables. (Bloomberg)

👀 Peer pressure on climate: While a new climate agreement between the U.S. and China lacks specific goals, concrete promises from the two nations could encourage further action at this year’s COP28 climate summit. (Inside Climate News)

🔋 A new life for EV batteries: A California project tests using old electric vehicle batteries to store solar power — a recycling solution that could reduce the need for mining more materials. (Grist)

